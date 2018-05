Cosco Shipping International (Hong Kong) (0517) said yesterday it acquired a 33 equity interest in Nasurfar Biomaterial Technology (Changshu) company, which makes products based on cashew nut shell oil. It is incorporated in the mainland.

Cosco Shipping said it injected capital of 89.83 million yuan (HK$110.49 million) into Nasurfar Biomaterial.

Source: The Standard