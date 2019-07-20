COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches IEX (East India and Europe) Service

COSCO SHIPPING Lines CO., LTD is pleased to announce the launch of service between East India and North Europe from Vizag on Oct 26th 2019. The service will be operated in collaboration with OOCL, Hapag Lloyd, Yang Ming and ONE .

This service will provide direct callings between East India and North Europe and especially opens up new development opportunities for customers located in Vizag , Krishnapatnam and Tuticorin. Meanwhile, COSCO SHIPPING Lines will leverage the major hub of Piraeus to offer comprehensive coverage at Black Sea and Adriatic, along with swift transit to Centre Europe and the Balkans by Land-Sea Express service.

The service will be comprised of 9 x 6,500TEU vessels operating on fixed weekly rotation, as follows: Vizag – Krishnapatnam – Chennai – Tuticorin – Colombo – Cochin – Damietta – Piraeus – Rotterdam – London Gateway– Hamburg – Antwerp – Le Havre – Damietta – Jeddah– Colombo – Vizag.

With this new launch, COSCO SHIPPING Lines will be able to significantly reinforce its East India and Europe offer, providing more unique coverage and diversified network to our valued customers.

Source: COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co.,Ltd.