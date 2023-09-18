COSCO SHIPPING opens ‘greener’ warehouse at London Gateway

COSCO SHIPPING Crystal Logistics UK, a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING UK, inaugurated a new warehouse at London Gateway Freeport.

The milestone signified a major leap forward in COSCO SHIPPING’s commitment to digital supply-chain logistics in the United Kingdom, the company said.

In recent years, COSCO SHIPPING UK has actively implemented the strategic deployment of COSCO SHIPPING Europe, seized market opportunities, and has maximized the company’s advantages.

COSCO SHIPPING UK has long been involved in the UK’s shipping industry, engaging in container ship ownership, liner agency operations, warehousing, distribution, customs clearance, and, increasingly, supply chain management.

The company’s contributions have played a pivotal role in supporting British enterprises and fostering economic and trade cooperation between China and the UK, according to industry insiders.

Founded in 1991, Crystal Logistics has gained substantial recognition within the UK’s construction logistics sector and diversified into ventures including Amazon transshipment services, e-commerce logistics, concert logistics, and European transportation.

In line with the company’s vision for growth and innovation, it unveiled its 11,000-square-meter flagship warehouse at London Gateway, establishing it as the centerpiece of its UK supply-chain logistics network. The move was aimed at elevating the company’s service offerings and bolstering its digital supply chain capabilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Martin Beadle, general manager of Crystal Logistics, said: “In the future, the plan is to fully utilize the resource advantages of the new warehouse in London Gateway, leverage its Freeport status, and further fortify the existing construction logistics, warehousing, and distribution divisions.

“Our strategy also includes expanding the presence in ETSF (external temporary storage facility) cross-border e-commerce and LCL (less than container-load) business segments, ultimately capturing a larger market share and solidifying Crystal’s logistics sector as a cornerstone of COSCO SHIPPING UK.”

Oliver Treneman, a representative of London Gateway and park development director at DP World London Gateway, extended a warm welcome to Chinese companies entering the London Gateway logistics park, which occupies nearly 1 million square meters and that is expanding its development of warehousing and distribution facilities.

“DP World would like to strengthen cooperation with COSCO SHIPPING UK, provide better services for Chinese and British enterprises, and make greater contributions to promoting mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

London Gateway Port, which is on the north bank of the River Thames in the county of Essex, is the second-largest and most technologically advanced container port in the UK, boasting an annual throughput exceeding 1.8 million TEUs. Nestled within the port, Crystal Logistics’ new warehouse adheres to international Grade A standard and is equipped with modern smart warehouse facilities, and HGV parking and general parking outside.

Li Zhenyu, vice-president of COSCO SHIPPING Europe, urged Crystal Logistics to fully harness the strategic location, modern intelligent facilities, and collaborative business environment of the location, which, he said, would enable the provision of more efficient and reliable logistics support, the optimization of all facets of the supply chain, cost reduction, and improved service quality.

Li also advocated for the concept of a green supply chain, promoting sustainability while staying vigilant to the evolving trends in the logistics and technology sectors. He underscored the importance of seamlessly integrating services into customers’ supply chains, and ultimately aspiring to make COSCO SHIPPING a trusted partner for its clientele.

A representative of the customers, Wang Hongwen, director of Cargo Move Ltd, praised the team at Crystal Logistics in his speech and expressed appreciation to their attention to detail, efficiency, reliability, care and precision.

Wang Mingfeng, president of COSCO SHIPPING Europe, attended the ceremony and conducted the ribbon-cutting. Around 50 attendees attended the ceremony, including Fang Wenjian, chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK, Ernst Schulze, UK CEO of DP World, and representatives from the company’s customers and partners.

