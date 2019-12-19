COSCO SHIPPING Ports’ Lianyungang New Oriental International Terminals Co., Ltd Goes Live on N4

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Lianyungang New Oriental International Terminals Co., Ltd. (“LNOIT”), a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING Ports”), has gone live with N4. This implementation was completed by COSCO SHIPPING Ports as part of its larger globalization strategy with the terminals it operates.

Located on the southwestern coast of Haizhou Bay in China, Lianyungang New Oriental International Terminals Co., Ltd. is the first modern terminal company specializing in international container loading and discharging at Lianyungang Port. The terminal reached 2.88M TEU in 2018 and currently operates more than 20 international and domestic routes. LNOIT is the first COSCO SHIPPING Ports Group terminal to switch to N4 in China as part of a pilot program for go-lives in the future.

As the Eastern Bridgehead of the New Asia-Europe Continental Bridge, LNOIT plays an important role in regional economic development and needed a system that would help boost efficiency and bring greater value to its customers. The terminal selected N4 to help meet its immediate business goals to optimize performance, including streamlining its railway container operations, but also for longer term aspirations including cost savings, adaptability and scalability as it grows and its customer needs change.

“Our partnership with Navis is important to the overall strategy of our company. As we look to expand, we need an innovative system that is a global leader in the space to grow with our business,” said Zhang Dayu, Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Ports. “As the shipping industry is flourishing and the demand for mega-ships and more containers is on the rise, we look forward to the ways we can work with Navis to continue to remain a leader in the space.”

“The Asia-Pacific market plays a critical role in the ocean shipping industry, so it is imperative that we work with our partners in those regions to help them perform at their peak,” said Mark Welles, Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific, Navis. “The relationship we have with COSCO SHIPPING Ports has allowed us to broaden our reach in the region and we look forward to continuing to be a key partner to the terminals it operates and helping LNOIT be successful.”

Source: Navis