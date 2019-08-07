COSCO Shipping strengthen the mutual cooperation with MacGregor

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a framework purchasing agreement with COSCO Shipping to support MacGregor spare parts and service of equipment installed on their fleet of more than 1000 ships operating worldwide.

“We are looking forward to increasing our collaboration with COSCO Shipping,” says John Carnall, Senior Vice President, Global Lifecycle Support, MacGregor. “The framework agreement provides for the scope of support services supplied to COSCO Shipping to be further enhanced, and will additionally enable more effective inventory forecasting across the fleet”.

COSCO Shipping is one of the world’s largest shipowning groups, with a wide range of shiptypes operating globally.

Source: MacGregor