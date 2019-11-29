Cost of India refinery project with Aramco, ADNOC estimated at $70 bln

Recent News

  

in Oil & Companies News 29/11/2019

The cost of a giant oil and petrochemicals refinery project to be built jointly by Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) in India is expected to reach $70 billion, WAM news agency reported this week.

A joint economic council between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia reviewed the planned plant on Wednesday at a meeting on the sidelines of Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to his Gulf ally.

“The initial cost is estimated at $70 billion,” a statement said.

The 1.2 million barrels-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery in the western state of Maharashtra is expected to be built at Roha in the Raigad district, about 100 km (60 miles) south of Mumbai, sources told Reuters in August.

In September, India’s oil minister said the refinery would cost more than the originally planned $45 billion.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Giles Elgood)

