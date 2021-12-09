Costamare Inc. Announces the Exercise of Options for Six More Shipbuilding Contracts, Charter Agreements for All Eight Newbuild Containerships and the Acquisition of Seven Secondhand Dry Bulk Vessels

Costamare Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) announced today:

The execution of two shipbuilding contracts for containerships,

The exercise of options, under a legally binding option agreement, for six additional containership new buildings,

Long term charters for all eight new buildings with a leading liner company, and

The acquisition of 7 dry bulk vessels.

Executed Shipbuilding Contacts for Two 13,000 TEU and Exercised Legally Binding Options for Two More 13,000 TEU and Four 15,000 TEU Newbuild Containerships

The Company has concluded contracts with an Asian shipyard for two new buildings each of 13,000 TEU capacity and has exercised options under a legally binding option agreement for two more new buildings of the same capacity and four new buildings each of 15,000 TEU capacity.

Delivery of the vessels under the executed contracts is expected between Q3 2023 and Q1 2024.

All eight new building vessels will commence long term charters with a leading liner company upon their deliveries.

The acquisition is expected to be financed with cash on hand and debt.

Acquisition of seven dry bulk vessels

The Company has already taken delivery of m/v Soho Trader, 2015-built, 63,473 dwt and has agreed to acquire the following secondhand dry bulk vessels:

– m/v Soho Merchant, 2015-built, 63,800 dwt

– m/v Star Damon, 2012-built, 63,227 dwt

– m/v George P, 2012-built, 81,569 dwt

– m/v Egyptian Mike, 2011-built, 81,601 dwt

– m/v Belnor, 2010-built, 58,018 dwt and

– m/v Belstar, 2009-built, 57,970 dwt

The ships are expected to be delivered between December 2021 and January 2022.

The above acquisitions are expected to be financed with cash on hand and debt.

Management Commentary

Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, said: “We are pleased to expand our containership fleet and time charter coverage with the addition of modern and high specifications tonnage supported by long term charters.

During the year we chartered in total 47 container vessels adding contracted revenues of US $1.8 billion. Including the two recently concluded new building contracts and the options exercised, total contracted revenues amount to US $4.8 billion and the remaining weighted average time charter duration for the fleet is 6.3 years.

At the same time we are expanding our dry bulk fleet, bringing the total number of owned dry bulk vessels to 44, executing on our decision to invest in a liquid sector where supply is limited by a low orderbook and demand is being driven by increased infrastructure spending and commodity consumption.”

Source: Costamare Inc.