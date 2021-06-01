Costamare Inc. Benefits From Best Market in a Decade

Costamare Inc. yesterday reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“Q1 2021”).

I. COMMON DIVIDEND INCREASE

• Management of the Company announced that it will recommend to the Board of Directors that the Board approve a fifteen percent (15%) dividend increase, beginning with the second quarter 2021 dividend, raising the quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.115 per common share(1).

II. PROFITABILITY

• Q1 2021 Net Income available to common stockholders of $60.5 million.

• Q1 2021 Earnings per Share of $0.49.

• Q1 2021 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders(2) of $38.0 million.

• Q1 2021 Adjusted Earnings per Share(2) of $0.31.

III. ISSUANCE OF €100m 5-YR UNSECURED BOND AT 2.7%

• In May 2021, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Costamare Participations Plc, issued €100 million of unsecured bond (the “Bond”) on the Athens Exchange. The Bond will mature in May 2026 and have a coupon of 2.7%, payable semiannually.

IV. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

• Since the beginning of the year, total vessel acquisitions and deliveries of twelve vessels amounted to approximately $617 million. More specifically:

− c/v Cape Akritas (acquisition of 51% equity share previously owned by York Capital), 2016-built, 11,010 TEU containership chartered to MSC until June 2031.

− c/v Cape Kortia (acquisition of 75% equity share previously owned by York Capital), 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containership chartered to MSC until July 2031.

− c/v Cape Sounio (acquisition of 75% equity share previously owned by York Capital), 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containership chartered to MSC until April 2031.

− c/v Cape Tainaro (acquisition of 51% equity share previously owned by York Capital), 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containership chartered to MSC until April 2031.

− c/v Cape Artemisio (acquisition of 51% equity share previously owned by York Capital), 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containership chartered to Hapag Lloyd until March 2025.

− c/v Aries, 2004-built, 6,492 TEU containership chartered to ONE until December 2022.

− c/v Argus, 2004-built, 6,492 TEU containership chartered to ONE until January 2023.

− c/v Glen Canyon, 2006-built, 5,642 TEU containership chartered to ONE until January 2022.

− c/v Androusa, 2010-built, 4,256 TEU containership chartered to Maersk until May 2023.

− c/v Norfolk, 2009-built, 4,259 TEU containership chartered to Maersk until May 2023.

− Delivery of the 12,690 TEU containership YM Target chartered to Yang Ming until November 2030.

− Delivery of the 12,690 TEU containership YM Tiptop chartered to Yang Ming until March 2031.

• Agreement for the purchase of five containerships worth approximately $148 million, all of which are expected to be delivered in 2021. More specifically:

− One 2008-built, 4,578 TEU containership, to be chartered to Maersk upon its delivery for a period of 24.5 to 27.5 months.

− One 2009-built, 4,578 TEU containership, to be chartered to ZIM upon its delivery for a period of 32 to 36 months.

− One 2001-built, 6,712 TEU containership, to be chartered to Maersk upon its delivery for a period of 60 to 64 months.

− One 2002-built, 5,908 TEU containership, to be chartered to Maersk upon its delivery for a period of 60 to 64 months.

− One 2002-built, 5,570 TEU containership, to be chartered to Maersk upon its delivery for a period of 60 to 64 months.

• Agreement for the sale of three containerships, expected to be concluded within 2021. More specifically:

− c/v Venetiko, 2003-built, 5,928 TEU containership.

− c/v Ensenada (co-owned with York Capital), 2001-built, 5,576 TEU containership.

− c/v Prosper, 1996-built, 1,504 TEU containership.

V. NEW DEBT FINANCING AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

• New financing agreements since last quarter for an aggregate amount of $427.5 million. More specifically:

− $150 million / Containerships Cape Kortia and Cape Sounio.

− $147 million / Containerships Cape Tainaro and Cape Artemisio.

− $75 million / Containership Cape Akritas.

− $23 million / Containerships Aries and Argus.

− $14 million / Containership Glen Canyon.

− $18.5 million / Containerships Maersk Kleven and Maersk Kotka.

• New financing commitments for an aggregate amount of $237.1 million. More specifically:

− $158.1 million financing commitment with a European financial institution.

− $79.0 million loan financing commitment with a European financial institution.

• Liquidity of $239.8 million as of the end of Q1 2021 (including our share of cash amounting to $4.0 million held in companies co-owned with York Capital).

• No meaningful debt maturities until 2025.

(1) The declaration and amount of a dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board and accordingly will depend on, among other things, the Company’s earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and availability, the Company’s ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms as contemplated by the Company’s growth strategy, the restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments and global economic conditions.

(2) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

A. New charter agreements

• The Company has chartered in total 12 vessels since our previous quarterly earnings release. More specifically, the Company agreed to:

I. Vessels above 5,500 TEU capacity (Post – Panamax)

− Charter the 2000-built, 6,648 TEU containership Kobe with ZIM for a period that shall commence between September 2021 and November 2021 and expiring at charterers’ option, during the period from July 1, 2025 to August 31, 2025, at a daily rate of $45,000.

− Charter the 2004-built, 6,492 TEU containership Aries with ONE for a period of 22 to 25 months at charterers’ option, starting from February 5, 2021, at an undisclosed daily rate.

− Charter the 2004-built, 6,492 TEU containership Argus with ONE for a period of 22 to 25 months at charterers’ option, starting from March 3, 2021, at an undisclosed daily rate.

− Charter the 2006-built, 5,642 TEU containership Glen Canyon with ONE for a period of 11 to 13 months at charterers’ option, starting from March 2, 2021, at an undisclosed rate.

II. Vessels below 5,500 TEU capacity

− Charter the 2009-built, 4,258 TEU containership Virgo with Maersk for a period of 33 to 36 months at charterers’ option, starting from May 9, 2021, at a daily rate of $30,200.

− Extend the charter of the 2010-built, 4,258 TEU containership Volans with ZIM for a period of 34 to 38 months at charterers’ option, starting from June 29, 2021, at a daily rate of $24,250.

− Charter the 2009-built, 4,259 TEU containership Norfolk with Maersk for a period of 24 to 27 months at charterers’ option, starting from May 13, 2021, at daily rate of $30,000.

− Charter the 2010-built, 4,256 TEU containership Androusa with Maersk for a period of 24.5 to 27.5 months at charterers’ option, starting from April 16, 2021, at a daily rate of $22,750.

− Charter the 2000-built, 4,890 TEU containership Oakland (ex. Oakland Express) with Maersk for a period of 24 to 27 months at charterers’ option, starting from March 16, 2021, at a daily rate of $24,500.

− Extend the charter of the 1997-built, 2,458 TEU containership Messini for a period of 9 to 11 months at charterers’ option, starting from April 11, 2021, at a daily rate of $18,000.

− Extend the charter of the 2005-built, 2,556 TEU containership Etoile, for a period starting from May 1, 2021 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from February 20, 2023 to June 30, 2023, at an undisclosed daily rate.

− Extend the charter of the 2008-built, 1,300 TEU containership Michigan with MSC, for a period of 23 to 25 months at charterers’ option, starting from October 15, 2021, at a daily rate of $18,700.

B. New Financing Agreements

In March 2021, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading European financial institution for an amount of $150 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of the 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containerships Cape Kortia and Cape Sounio and for general corporate purposes. The new facility will be repayable over 10 years.

In March 2021, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading U.S. financial institution for an amount of $147 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of the 2017-built, 11,010 TEU containerships Cape Tainaro and Cape Artemisio and for general corporate purposes. The new facility will be repayable over 7.5 years for the Cape Tainaro tranche and over 5 years for the Cape Artemisio tranche.

In March 2021, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading European financial institution for an amount of $75 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of the 2016-built, 11,010 TEU containership Cape Akritas and for general corporate purposes. The new facility will be repayable over 8 years.

In March 2021, we signed loan facility agreement with a European financial institution for an amount of $23 million, in order to finance the acquisition of the 2004-built, 6,492 TEU containerships Aries and Argus. The facility will be repayable over 5 years.

In March 2021, we signed a loan facility agreement with a European financial institution for an amount $14 million, in order to finance the acquisition of the 2006-built, 5,642 TEU containership Glen Canyon. The facility will be repayable over 5 years.

In March 2021, we signed a loan facility agreement with a European financial institution for an amount $18.5 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of the 1996-built, 8,044 TEU containerships Maersk Kleven and Maersk Kotka and for general corporate purposes. The original facility was scheduled to mature in 2021 whilst the new facility will be repayable over 2.5 years.

C. Dividend announcements

On April 1, 2021, we declared a dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, of $0.10 per share on our common stock, which was paid on May 6, 2021, to stockholders of record of common stock as of April 20, 2021.

On April 1, 2021, we declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on our Series B Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.531250 per share on our Series C Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.546875 per share on our Series D Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.554688 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 15, 2021 to holders of record as of April 14, 2021.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“We are pleased to announce the results of another profitable quarter.

The market rebound that began in the second half of last year has continued, drawing strength from favorable supply and demand dynamics. Strong demand for goods, restocking of inventories and a balanced container vessel market have all helped the charter market reach levels that we have not seen for a decade.

Since the beginning of the year, we have agreed to acquire in total 15 secondhand vessels and we have taken delivery of our last two newbuildings, which have commenced their 10-year charters. Employment already secured for the new acquisitions, together with the newbuildings delivered, is expected to provide incremental contracted revenues of more than $830 million.

Since our previous quarterly earnings release, we chartered out a total of 17 secondhand ships at increasingly high levels of hire. We have a total of 23 ships coming off charter over the next 18 months, which is a favourable position, should the current market conditions continue.

Finally, on the financing side, we recently concluded the issuance and listing of the first shipping unsecured bond on the Athens Exchange for 100 million Euro. Based on an exceptionally high demand the bond was priced at the low end of the yield range with a 2.7% coupon for a five-year period.

Based on these business developments and on our increasing long-term cash flows and liquidity, management is pleased to recommend to the Board of Directors to increase our second quarter 2021 dividend by 15%.

Our balance sheet, together with cash flows from operations and liquidity position provides us with the ability to increase the dividend without any impact on our growth plans.”

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2020

During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, we had an average of 62.7 and 60.2 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, we accepted delivery of the newbuild vessel YM Target with a TEU capacity of 12,690, the secondhand vessels Aries, Argus and Glen Canyon, which have an aggregate TEU capacity of 18,626 and we sold the vessel Halifax Express with a TEU capacity of 4,890. Furthermore, in the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, we acquired (i) the 75% equity interest of York Capital Management in each of the 11,010 TEU container vessels Cape Kortia and Cape Sounio and (ii) the 51% equity interest of York Capital Management in each of the 11,010 TEU container vessels Cape Tainaro, Cape Artemisio and Cape Akritas and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in each of these five vessels. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, we accepted delivery of the secondhand containership Virgo with a TEU capacity of 4,258 and we sold the containership vessel Neapolis with a TEU capacity of 1,645. In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, our fleet ownership days totaled 5,640 and 5,475 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 4.4%, or $5.3 million, to $126.7 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, from $121.4 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The increase is mainly attributable to revenue earned (i) by five vessels acquired during the third and fourth quarter of 2020 and nine vessels acquired during the first quarter of 2021 and (ii) to decreased idle days of our fleet during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020; partly off-set (i) by decreased charter rates for five of our vessels (fixed in 2020 under long term time charters), (ii) by decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels whose newly agreed time charters at higher rates will commence in the second quarter of 2021, (iii) by revenue not earned by five vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2020 and one vessel sold during the first quarter of 2021 and (iv) by revenue not earned due to decreased calendar days by one day during the first quarter of 2021 (90 calendar days) compared to the first quarter of 2020 (91 calendar days).

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), increased by 4.6%, or $5.6 million, to $127.7 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, from $122.1 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was a positive amount of $1.0 million and $0.7 million, respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $1.0 million and $2.5 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $1.9 million and $1.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25% in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.3 million and $0.1 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $31.8 million and $27.9 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $5,634 and $5,090 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $2.0 million and $1.4 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and both include $0.63 million paid to a related manager.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our related managers were $5.5 million and $5.3 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on March 31, 2021. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 amounted to $0.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on March 30, 2020.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $2.3 million and $2.2 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, one vessel underwent and completed her special survey and two vessels were in the process of completing their special survey. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, five vessels underwent and completed their special survey and one was in the process of completing her special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $27.1 million and $28.1 million, respectively.

Gain /(Loss) on Sale / Disposal of Vessels

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, we recorded a loss of $0.3 million from the sale of the vessel Halifax Express, which was classified as asset held for sale as at December 31, 2020. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, we recorded a gain of $0.01 million from the sale of the container vessel Neapolis which was classified as asset held for sale as at December 31, 2019.

Loss on Vessels Held for Sale

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the vessels Venetiko and Prosper were classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held sale was recorded during the first quarter of 2021 since each vessel’s estimated market value exceeded each vessel’s carrying value. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, we recorded an additional loss of $0.2 million on the vessel Zagora that was classified as vessel held for sale as at December 31, 2019, representing the expected loss from her sale during the next twelve-month period.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $0.4 million and $0.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $16.1 million and $18.5 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased financing cost during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Fair value measurement of equity securities

Fair value measurement of equity securities of $25.9 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, represents the difference between the aggregate fair value of 1,221,800 ordinary shares of ZIM that we own as at March 31, 2021 of $29.7 million compared to the book value of these shares of $3.8 million as of December 31, 2020. ZIM completed its initial public offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange of its ordinary shares on January 27, 2021.

Income from Equity Method Investments

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $4.0 million representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated (the “Framework Deed”), with York. Since late March 2021, we have held 100% of the equity interest in five previously jointly owned companies with York, and since then these five companies are consolidated in our consolidated financial statements. As of March 31, 2021, 8 companies are jointly-owned with York (of which, 5 companies currently own vessels). During the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $4.2 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed.

Loss on Derivative Instruments

The fair value of our nine interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of March 31, 2021 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of March 31, 2021, the fair value of these nine interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a liability of $4.3 million. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) and reclassified into earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings and is presented in the same income statement line item as the earnings effect of the hedged item while the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivatives representing hedge components excluded from the assessment of effectiveness are recognized currently in earnings and are presented in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, a gain of $2.9 million has been included in OCI and a loss of $0.1 million has been included in Loss on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Source: Costamare Inc.