Costamare Inc. Reports 2020 Net Income of $123.7 Million

Costamare Inc.yesterday reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2020”) and year ended December 31, 2020.

I. PROFITABILITY

• Q4 2020 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders(1) of $32.7 million.

• Q4 2020 Adjusted Earnings per Share(1) of $0.27.

• Full year 2020 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders(1) of $123.7 million.

• Full year 2020 Adjusted Earnings per Share(1) of $1.02.

II. MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

20 new vessel charters since last quarter including the chartering of four 11,000 TEU capacity containerships for a period of ten years. New fixtures include among others:

o Cape Akritas, Cape Tainaro, Cape Kortia and Cape Sounio, four 2016/2017-built, 11,000 TEU sister vessels chartered for a period of approximately 10 years at a daily rate of $33,000.

o Cosco Hellas, Yantian, Beijing, three 2006-built, 9,469 TEU sister vessels chartered for a period of approximately three years at a daily rate of $39,600.

o Navarino, one 2010-built, 8,531 TEU containership chartered for a period of approximately four years at a daily rate of $31,000.

o Kure, one 1996-built, 7,403, TEU containership chartered for a period of approximately two years at a daily rate of $31,000.

III. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Acquisition of three secondhand containerships. More specifically:

o Two 2004-built, 6,492 TEU sister vessels expected to be delivered in Q1 2021. Upon delivery, each vessel will commence a charter with a leading liner company for a period of 22 to 25 months.

o Delivery of the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU containership, Neokastro whose purchase agreement was announced in the previous quarter.

• Sale of the 2000-built, 4,890 TEU containership, Halifax Express. The sale of the vessel is expected to be completed in February 2021.

IV. CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Liquidity of $209.8 million as of the end of Q4 2020 (including our share of cash amounting to $17.9 million held in companies co-owned with York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, together with the funds it manages or advises, “York”)).

No meaningful debt maturities until 2024.

New financing agreements since last quarter for an aggregate amount of $40.6 million. More specifically:

o $20.0 million loan facility agreement with a leading U.S. financial institution, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of the 2010-built, 8,531 TEU containership Navarino, originally maturing in 2021.

o $8.1 million loan facility agreement with a European financial institution, in order to partially refinance the existing indebtedness of the 1996-built, 7,403 TEU containership Kure, originally maturing in 2020.

o $12.5 million loan facility agreement with a leading US financial institution, in order to finance the acquisition of the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU containership Neokastro.

Dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock and dividends on all four classes of its preferred stock.

(1) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

A. New charter agreements

The Company has chartered in total 20 vessels over the quarter. More specifically, the Company agreed to:

I. Vessels above 5,500 TEU capacity (Post – Panamax)

– Charter the 2016-built, 11,010 TEU containership, Cape Akritas and the 2017-built, 11,010 TEU vessels Cape Kortia, Cape Sounio and Cape Tainaro with MSC, for a period of approximately 10 years, at a daily rate of $33,000. The charters will commence between March 2021 and October 2021, upon redelivery of the vessels from their current charterer (ZIM).

– Extend the charter of the 2006-built, 9,469 TEU sister vessels, Cosco Hellas, Yantian and Beijing, with COSCO for a period of 34 to 36 months at charterers’ option, starting from April 1, 2021 for the first two vessels and from May 1, 2021 for the third one. The daily rate for the extension period is $39,600.

– Extend the charter of the 2010-built, 8,531 TEU containership Navarino with MSC, for a period starting from April 15, 2021 and expiring at charterers’ option, during the period from January 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025, at a daily rate of $31,000.

– Extend the charter of the 1996-built, 7,403 TEU containership Kure with COSCO, for a period starting from March 23, 2021 and expiring at charterers’ option, during the period from March 1, 2023 to July 1, 2023, at a daily rate of $31,000.

– Extend the charter of the 1996-built, 8,044 TEU containership Maersk Kleven with Maersk, for a period of 26 to 30 months at charterers’ option, starting from April 9, 2021. The daily rate for this period is a base rate of $17,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000.

– Extend the charter of the 1996-built, 8,044 TEU containership Maersk Kotka with Maersk, for a period of 26 to 30 months at charterers’ option, starting from April 25, 2021. The daily rate for this period is a base rate of $17,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000.

II. Vessels below 5,500 TEU capacity

– Charter the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU containership Neokastro for a period of approximately 12 to 14 months at charterers’ option, starting from December 26, 2020, at an undisclosed daily rate.

– Extend the charter of the 2000-built, 4,890 TEU containership Halifax Express with Hapag Lloyd, for a period starting from December 31, 2020 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from January 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021, at a daily rate of $26,500.

– Extend the charter of the 2009-built, 4,258 TEU containership Vela with OOCL, for a period of 23 to 26 months at charterers’ option, starting from February 13, 2021, at a daily rate of $22,700.

– Extend the charter of the 2010-built, 4,258 TEU containership Vulpecula with OOCL, for a period of 23 to 26 months at charterers’ option, starting from March 28, 2021, at a daily rate of $22,700.

– Extend the charter of the 2004-built, 2,586 TEU containership Lakonia with COSCO, for a period of 12 to 14 months at charterers’ option, at a daily rate of $17,300, starting from February 24, 2021.

– Extend the charter of the 2000-built, 2,474 TEU containership Areopolis with COSCO, for a period of 12 to 14 months at charterers’ option, at a daily rate of $17,300, starting from March 3, 2021.

– Extend the charter of the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU containership Arkadia with Evergreen, for a period of 5 to 7 months at charterers’ option, at a daily rate of $8,650, starting from November 28, 2020.

– Extend the charter of the 2008-built, 1,300 TEU containership Trader, for a period starting from February 27, 2021 and expiring at charterers’ option, during the period from November 1, 2021 to December 15, 2021, at an undisclosed daily rate.

– Extend the charter of the 2001-built, 1,078 TEU containership Luebeck with MSC, for a period of 12 to 14 months at charterers’ option, starting from February 19, 2021 at a daily rate of $7,750.

B. Fleet Renewal

Vessel Acquisitions

– In December 2020, we acquired the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU container vessel Neokastro.

– In December 2020, we agreed to acquire two 2004-built, 6,492 TEU container vessels. Both vessels are expected to be delivered in Q1 2021 and upon delivery will commence a charter with a leading liner company for a period of 22 to 25 months, at an undisclosed rate.

Vessel Disposal

– In January 2021, we agreed to sell the 2000-built, 4,890 TEU capacity containership Halifax Express. Vessel’s sale is expected to be completed in February 2021.

C. New Financing Agreements

• In November 2020, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading U.S. financial institution for an amount of $20.0 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of the 2010-built, 8,531 TEU capacity containership Navarino, originally maturing in 2021 (balloon payment of $17.3 million). The new refinancing facility will be repayable over five years.

• In December 2020, we signed a loan facility agreement with a European financial institution for an amount of $8.1 million, in order to partially refinance the existing indebtedness of the 1996-built, 7,403 TEU capacity containership Kure, maturing in 2020. The new refinancing facility will be repayable over two years.

• In January 2021, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading U.S. financial institution for an amount of up to $12.5 million, in order to finance the acquisition of the 2011-built, 4,178 TEU containership Neokastro. The facility will be repayable over five years.

D. Dividend announcements

• On January 4, 2021, we declared a dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $0.10 per share on our common stock, payable on February 5, 2021, to stockholders of record of common stock as of January 20, 2021.

• On January 4, 2021, we declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on our Series B Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.531250 per share on our Series C Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.546875 per share on our Series D Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.554688 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on January 15, 2021 to holders of record as of January 14, 2021.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the fourth quarter, the Company continued its profitability.

On the back of a rising market, we chartered in total 20 secondhand vessels during the quarter for periods of up to 10 years, substantially enhancing both our contracted revenues and charter coverage.

The new charters contribute north of $440 million in incremental revenues and have a TEU-weighted average duration of about five years.

On the market, the idle containership fleet continued to shrink to levels of about 1%. Charter rates have been on the rise supported by a healthy demand and a chronic shortage of vessels.

We have 10 ships coming off charter over the next six months which positions us favorably, should current market dynamics persist.

With liquidity of above $200 million, a streamlined debt repayment schedule and minimal capex commitments, we are well positioned for a healthy expansion in a volatile market environment.”

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2019

During the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we had an average of 60.3 and 59.2 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we accepted delivery of the secondhand vessel Neokastro with a TEU capacity of 4,178 and we sold the vessel Singapore Express with a TEU capacity of 4,890. In the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we accepted delivery of the secondhand containerships Vulpecula, Volans, and Vela with an aggregate TEU capacity of 12,774 and we sold Sierra II, Reunion and Namibia II with an aggregate TEU capacity of 6,070. In the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, our fleet ownership days totaled 5,552 and 5,447 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 4.3%, or $5.4 million, to $119.1 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, from $124.5 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to revenue not earned by three vessels sold during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel sold during the first quarter of 2020, three vessels sold during the third quarter of 2020 and one vessel sold during the fourth quarter of 2020 and to decreased charter rates for certain of our vessels during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019; partly offset by revenue earned by three vessels acquired during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel acquired during the first quarter of 2020, four vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2020 and one vessel acquired during the fourth quarter of 2020 and to the decreased idle days of our fleet during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), decreased by 3.2%, or $4.1 million, to $124.4 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, from $128.5 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was a positive amount of $5.3 million and $4.0 million respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $1.0 million and $2.1 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions. Voyage expenses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 included a cost of $1.5 million relating to our vessels’ tank cleaning in order to comply with the global sulphur cap of 0.5% m/m in anticipation of the entry into force on January 1, 2020 of the relevant MARPOL Annex VI regulations.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $1.8 million and $1.7 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25% in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.3 million and $0.1 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain / (loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $32.0 million and $28.8 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $5,774 and $5,283 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million and $1.4 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and both include $0.63 million paid to a related manager.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our related managers were $5.6 million and $5.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $1.2 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on December 30, 2020. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on December 30, 2019.

Amortization of dry-docking and special survey

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $2.3 million and $2.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, two vessels underwent and completed their special survey. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, no vessel underwent any special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $27.1 million and $28.4 million, respectively.

Gain /(Loss) on sale / disposal of vessels

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a gain of $0.5 million from the sale of the vessel Singapore Express, which was classified as asset held for sale as at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we sold the vessels Sierra II, Reunion and Namibia II and we recorded a loss of $0.7 million, in aggregate. As at September 30, 2019, the vessels Reunion and Sierra II were classified as assets held for sale.

Loss on vessels held for sale

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $7.7 million, representing the expected loss from the sale of vessel Halifax Express during the next twelve-month period. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.5 million, representing the expected loss from the sale of vessels Neapolis and Zagora during the next twelve-month period.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $0.4 million and $0.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $17.2 million and $19.7 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased financing cost during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Income from Equity Method Investments

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $4.0 million representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated (the “Framework Deed”), with York. As of December 31, 2020, 13 companies are jointly-owned with York (of which, 10 companies currently own vessels). During the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $4.0 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed.

Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments

The fair value of our seven interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of December 31, 2020 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of December 31, 2020, the fair value of these seven interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a liability of $7.1 million. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) and reclassified into earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings and is presented in the same income statement line item as the earnings effect of the hedged item while the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivatives representing hedge components excluded from the assessment of effectiveness are recognized currently in earnings and are presented in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, a gain of $0.9 million has been included in OCI and a loss of $0.1 million has been included in Gain/(Loss) on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, decreased by $8.4 million to $68.4 million, from $76.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased cash from operations of $4.0 million, unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $6.5 million and increased special survey costs of $2.9 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2019; partly off-set by decreased payments for interest (including swap payments) of $2.9 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $14.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, which mainly consisted of payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels and payments for the delivery of one secondhand vessel; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of one vessel and by return of capital we received from three entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Net cash used in investing activities was $17.8 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, which mainly consisted of advance payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels, payments for the acquisition of three secondhand vessels, advance payment for the acquisition of one vessel, which was delivered in January 2020; partly off-set by return of capital we received from two entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed and proceeds we received from the sale of three vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $49.2 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, which mainly consisted of (a) $32.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2020 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from July 15, 2020 to October 14, 2020.

Net cash used in financing activities was $67.3 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, which mainly consisted of (a) $52.6 million of payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $7.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2019 and (c) $1.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Preferred Stock”, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Preferred Stock and $2.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Preferred Stock for the period from July 15, 2019 to October 14, 2019.

Year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019

During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we had an average of 60.0 and 60.3 vessels, respectively, in our fleet. In the year ended December 31, 2020, we accepted delivery of the newbuild vessels YM Triumph, YM Truth and YM Totality with an aggregate TEU capacity of 38,070 and the secondhand vessels JPO Virgo, JPO Scorpius and Neokastro with an aggregate TEU capacity of 11,008; and we sold the vessels Neapolis, Kawasaki, Kokura, Zagora and Singapore Express with an aggregate TEU capacity of 22,503. In the year ended December 31, 2019, we accepted delivery of the secondhand containerships Vulpecula, Volans and Vela with an aggregate TEU capacity of 12,774 and we sold the vessels Sierra II, Reunion, Namibia II, MSC Pylos and Piraeus with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,082. In the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, our fleet ownership days totaled 21,965 and 22,002 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 3.7%, or $17.8 million, to $460.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, from $478.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease is mainly attributable to revenue not earned by five vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2019 and five vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2020, to decreased hire rates in certain of our vessels and to increased idle days of our fleet during the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019; partly offset by revenue earned by three vessels acquired during the fourth quarter of 2019, one vessel acquired during the first quarter of 2020, four vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2020 and one vessel acquired during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), decreased by 0.1%, or $0.4 million, to $481.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, from $482.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2019. Accrued charter revenue for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, was a positive amount of $21.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $7.4 million and $5.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) third party commissions. Voyage expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019, included a cost of $1.5 million relating to our vessels’ tank cleaning in order to comply with the global sulphur cap of 0.5% m/m in anticipation of the entry into force on January 1, 2020 of the relevant MARPOL Annex VI regulations.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $6.5 million and $5.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%1 in the aggregate on voyage revenues charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.8 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain / (loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $117.1 million and $116.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $5,329 and $5,277 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million and $5.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and both include $2.5 million paid to a related manager.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our related managers were $21.6 million and $21.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $3.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on March 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30 and December 30, 2020. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $3.9 million representing the value of the shares issued to a related manager on March 29, 2019, June 28, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 30, 2019.

Amortization of dry-docking and special survey

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $9.0 million and $8.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2020, 11 vessels underwent and completed their special survey. During the year December 31, 2019, six vessels underwent and completed their special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $108.7 million and $113.5 million, respectively.

Loss on sale / disposal of vessels

During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an aggregate net loss of $79.1 million from the sale of the vessels Neapolis, Kawasaki, Kokura, Zagora and Singapore Express. Neapolis and Zagora were classified as assets held for sale as at December 31, 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an aggregate loss of $19.6 million from the sale of the container vessels Piraeus, MSC Pylos, Reunion, Sierra II and Namibia II. MSC Pylos was classified as asset held for sale as at December 31, 2018.

Loss on vessels held for sale

During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $7.7 million representing the expected loss from sale of the vessel Halifax Express during the next twelve-month period. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.5 million representing the expected loss from the sale vessels Neapolis and Zagora during the next twelve-month period.

Vessels’ impairment loss

During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to five of our vessels in the amount of $31.6 million, in the aggregate. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to two of our vessels in the amount of $3.0 million, in the aggregate.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $1.9 million and $3.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $68.7 million and $89.0 million during the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased financing cost and the reduced average loan balances during year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Swaps’ Breakage Costs

During the year ended December 31, 2020, we terminated two interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs in the amount of $0.006 million in the aggregate. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we terminated eight interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting and three that did not qualify for hedge accounting and we paid the counterparties breakage costs, net in the amount of $0.016 million in the aggregate.

Income from Equity Method Investments

During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $16.2 million representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated (the “Framework Deed”), with York. As of December 31, 2020, 13 companies are jointly-owned with York (of which, 10 companies currently own vessels). During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $11.4 million also relating to investments under the Framework Deed.

Loss on Derivative Instruments

The fair value of our seven interest rate derivative instruments which were outstanding as of December 31, 2020 equates to the amount that would be paid by us or to us should those instruments be terminated. As of December 31, 2020, the fair value of these seven interest rate derivative instruments in aggregate amounted to a liability of $7.1 million. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that qualified for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”) and reclassified into earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings and is presented in the same income statement line item as the earnings effect of the hedged item while the change in the fair value of the interest rate derivatives representing hedge components excluded from the assessment of effectiveness are recognized currently in earnings and are presented in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. The change in the fair value of the interest rate derivative instruments that did not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in Gain/(Loss) on Derivative Instruments. For the year ended December 31, 2020, a net loss of $6.7 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $2.3 million has been included in Loss on derivative instruments in the consolidated statement of income, resulting from the fair market value change of the interest rate derivative instruments during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2020, increased by $23.9 million to $274.3 million, from $250.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase is mainly attributable to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $11.8 million and to decreased payments for interest (including swap payments) of $16.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019; partly off-set by decreased cash from operations of $0.4 million and increased special survey costs of $9.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $36.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, which mainly consisted of payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels and payments for the delivery of three newbuild vessels and three secondhand vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of five of our vessels and by return of capital we received from ten entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Net cash used in investing activities was $8.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, which mainly consisted of advance payments for upgrades for certain of our vessels, payments for the acquisition of three secondhand vessels, advance payment for the acquisition of one vessel, which was delivered in January 2020; partly off-set by return of capital we received from 11 entities jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed and proceeds we received from the sale of five vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $241.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, which mainly consisted of (a) $165.1 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $34.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019, the first quarter of 2020, the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2020 and (c) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Preferred Stock and $10.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2019 to January 14, 2020, January 15, 2020 to April 14, 2020, April 15, 2020 to July 14, 2020 and July 15, 2020 to October 14, 2020.

Net cash used in financing activities was $212.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, which mainly consisted of (a) $149.6 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including the prepayments following the sale of five container vessels during the year ended December 31, 2019), (b) $27.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2018, the first quarter of 2019, the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2019 and (c) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $10.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2018 to January 14, 2019, January 15, 2019 to April 14, 2019, April 15, 2019 to July 14, 2019 and July 15, 2019 to October 14, 2019.

