Costamare Inc. Reports Record 2022 Results

Costamare Inc. reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2022”) and year ended December 31, 2022.

I. RECORD PROFITABILITY FOR YEAR ENDED 2022

2022 Net Income available to common stockholders of $523.9 million ($4.26 per share) vs $404.1 million ($3.28 per share) in 2021.

2022 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders1 of $405.3 million ($3.30 per share) vs $289.9 million ($2.36 per share) in 2021.

Q4 2022 Net Income available to common stockholders of $186.7 million ($1.53 per share) vs $153.4 million ($1.24 per share) in Q4 2021.

Q4 2022 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders1 of $74.8 million ($0.61 per share) vs $112.1 million ($0.91 per share) in Q4 2021.

2022 Year-end liquidity of $973.2 million2 vs $552.3 million3 in 2021 Year-end.

DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM

Setup of a new venture under Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”), which is fully consolidated with the Company.

CBI will charter-in/out dry bulk vessels, enter into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions.

CBI has currently fixed a fleet of 14 Newcastlemax/Capesize bulk carriers and a fleet of 9 Kamsarmax/Panamax bulk carriers.

III. NEW DEBT FINANCING

New financing agreements totaling approximately $558 million in aggregate and extension of maturity of a bilateral loan facility. More specifically:

Refinancing of existing indebtedness of 10 containerships, secured by long term contracted cash flows:

Bilateral loan facility for a total amount of approximately $323 million.

Loan proceeds used for prepayment of existing indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

Seven year tenor.

Significant improvement of funding cost, and extension of maturity for eight out of the ten refinanced vessels.

Refinancing of existing indebtedness of two containerships, secured by long term contracted cash flows:

Bilateral loan facility for a total amount of $85 million.

Loan proceeds used for prepayment of existing indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

Eight year tenor.

Five year extension of original loan maturity for the two refinanced vessels.

Refinancing of existing indebtedness of nine dry bulk carriers:

Bilateral hunting license loan facility for a total amount of $120 million.

Approximately $83 million drawn for the refinancing of the original indebtedness.

Six year tenor.

Refinancing of existing indebtedness of three dry bulk carriers:

Bilateral loan facility for a total amount of $30 million.

Loan proceeds of $30 million used for prepayment of existing indebtedness.

Six year tenor.

Extension of the original maturity until Q1 2029, of a bilateral loan facility (outstanding indebtedness of approximately $127 million) secured by two containerships with long term contracted cash flows.

IV. OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE – FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET4 FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

96% and 85% of the containership fleet5 fixed for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $3.2 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 4.2 years6.

Entered into a total of 38 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q3 2022 earnings release.

V.SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Conclusion of the sale of the 2003-built, 6,644 TEU capacity containership, Maersk Kalamata in January 2023, resulting in an estimated capital gain of $48.5 million in Q1 2023.

VI. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On January 3, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on February 7, 2023, to holders of record of common stock as of January 20, 2023.

On January 3, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on January 17, 2023 to holders of record as of January 13, 2023.

Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of approximately $90 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“2022 has been a record year for Costamare. With a fleet of 117 vessels, including 45 dry bulk ships, the Company generated Net Income of above $523 million. As of the end of the year liquidity stood at around $970 million.

On the containerships side, 2022 was a unique year with the first half drawing upon favorable market conditions with strong demand and logistical disruptions continuing to impact the sector, while during the second half charter rates and asset values normalized as a result of reduced cargo demand and the return of capacity previously tied up by congestion.

We chartered a total of 16 secondhand containerships during the year, which added incremental contracted revenues of more than $550 million. Total contracted revenues amount to $3.2 billion with a weighted average remaining time charter duration of about 4.2 years.

We are above 95% covered for 2023 and we have proactively arranged long term employment on a forward basis for a number of containerships coming off charter between 2023 and 2025. At the same time, we are in the process of disposing of some older tonnage at prices fixed during a tight market environment.

On the dry bulk side, the new dry bulk operating platform previously announced commenced operations during the quarter. With an equity commitment of up to $200 million our goal is to grow the business on a prudent basis realizing healthy returns for our shareholders.

On the back of our increased liquidity and container charter coverage, we are actively pursuing new investment opportunities in the shipping sector that have the potential to provide enhanced returns at acceptable risk levels.”

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-months and the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, realized loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, gain on sale of vessels, net, vessels’ impairment loss, gain on sale of equity securities, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, non-recurring payments for loan cancellation fees, gain on sale / disposal of vessel by a jointly owned company with York included in equity gain on investments, general and administrative expenses – non-cash component, non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021

During the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, we had an average of 114.7 and 108.1 vessels, respectively, in our fleet.

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, we sold the container vessels Sealand Michigan, Sealand Illinois and York with an aggregate TEU capacity of 19,944.

Furthermore, during the fourth quarter of 2022, Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) commenced operations. CBI charters-in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions.

In the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, we sold the container vessels ZIM Shanghai and ZIM New York, with an aggregate TEU capacity of 9,984. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, we accepted delivery of 13 secondhand dry bulk vessels (Equity, Cetus, Curacao, Rose, Bermondi, Titan I, Orion, Greneta, Merchia, Damon, Pythias, Hydrus and Phoenix) with an aggregate DWT of 811,567.

In the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, our fleet ownership days totaled 10,552 and 9,942 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 6.5%, or $18.5 million, to $265.4 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, from $283.9 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) decreased charter rates in certain of our dry-bulk vessels, (ii) revenue not earned by four container vessels and one dry bulk vessel sold during the year ended December 31, 2022, and two container vessels sold during the fourth quarter of 2021, and (iii) increased off-hire days in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021; partly off-set by increased charter rates in certain of our container vessels and revenue earned by 12 dry-bulk vessels acquired during the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as by revenue earned by three dry-bulk vessels and one container vessel acquired during the first quarter of 2022.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) decreased by 2.7%, or $7.3 million, to $262.1 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, from $269.4 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. Accrued charter revenue for the three-months period ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was a negative amount of $3.4 million and $14.5 million, respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $15.1 million and $5.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, partially due to the increased size of our fleet and mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to our dry bulk vessels, (ii) third party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $3.7 million in each of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $70.9 million and $60.6 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,719 and $6,103 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $3.1 million and $3.4 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.63 million, respectively, that were paid to a related manager.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $11.1 million and $9.7 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Furthermore, during the fourth quarter of 2022 agency fees of $2.8 million, in aggregate, charged by three related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on December 30, 2022. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $1.9 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on December 30, 2021.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $4.0 million and $2.9 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, two vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and five vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $41.7 million and $40.9 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a gain of $105.1 million from the sale of the container vessels Sealand Michigan, Sealand Illinois and York, which were classified as vessels held for sale as of September 30, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2021). During the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a gain of $27.8 million from the sale of the container vessels ZIM Shanghai and ZIM New York, which were classified as vessels held for sale at September 30, 2021 (initially classified as vessel held for sale as of June 30, 2021).

Vessels’ Impairment Loss

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to four of our dry bulk vessels in the amount of $1.7 million, in the aggregate. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, no impairment loss was recorded.

Vessels Held for Sale

As of December 31, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata (initially classified as vessels held for sale during the first quarter of 2022) continue to be classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022, since each vessel’s fair value less cost to sell, exceeded each vessel’s carrying value. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, the container vessels Messini, Sealand Illinois, Sealand Michigan and York were classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021, since each vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell, exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $4.9 million and nil for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $35.8 million and $25.3 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased average loan balances and increased financing costs during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Gain on Sale of Equity Securities

Gain on sale of equity securities of $2.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 represents the difference between the aggregate sale price of 1,221,800 ordinary shares of ZIM as compared to their carrying value as at September 30, 2021.

Income from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 was $0.7 million ($0.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021) representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 five and six companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which four and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Gain on Derivative Instruments

As of December 31, 2022, we hold 28 interest rate derivatives and two cross currency rate swaps, all of which qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in the fair value of each instrument is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). As of December 31, 2022, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $44.9 million. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, a loss of $1.3 million has been included in OCI and a gain of $0.1 million has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments.

Furthermore, as of December 31, 2022, we hold six Forward Freight Agreements (“FFAs”) and one Bunker Swap agreement, none of which qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in the fair value of such instruments is recorded in the consolidated statements of operations. As of December 31, 2022, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $0.1 million. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, a net gain of $0.1 million was included in Gain on Derivative Instruments.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, decreased by $41.0 million to $124.4 million, from $165.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased cash from operations of $7.3 million, by the increased payments for interest (including swap net receipts) of $8.9 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, by the increased dry-docking and special survey costs of $7.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 and by the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $0.5 million.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

Net cash provided by investing activities was $81.9 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of three container vessels and (ii) the maturity of part of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly off-set by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills and payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels.

Net cash used in investing activities was $110.2 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for the acquisition of six secondhand dry bulk vessels, (ii) settlement payments for the delivery of seven secondhand dry bulk vessels, (iii) settlement payment for one secondhand container vessel which was delivered in January 2022, (iv) advance payment for the acquisition of one secondhand dry bulk vessel, which was delivered in January 2022, and (v) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from (i) the sale of two container vessels and (ii) the sale of 1,221,800 ordinary shares of ZIM that we owned.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $110.6 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, which mainly consisted of (a) $95.3 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $197.9 million we received from three of our debt financing agreements), (b) $10.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2022 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from July 15, 2022 to October 14, 2022.

Net cash used in financing activities was nil in the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of (a) $20.0 million net proceeds relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $159.1 million we received from our debt financing agreements), (b) $10.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2021 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from July 15, 2021 to October 14, 2021.

Year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021

During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, we had an average of 116.7 and 83.6 vessels, respectively, in our fleet.

In the year ended December 31, 2022, we accepted delivery of (i) the secondhand container vessel Dyros with a TEU capacity of 4,578 and (ii) the secondhand dry bulk vessels Oracle, Libra and Norma with an aggregate DWT of 172,717. Furthermore, in the year ended December 31, 2022, we sold the container vessels Messini, Sealand Michigan, Sealand Illinois and York with an aggregate TEU capacity of 22,402, and the dry bulk vessel Thunder, with DWT of 57,334. Furthermore, during the fourth quarter of 2022, CBI commenced operations. CBI charters-in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment, forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions.

In the year ended December 31, 2021, (i) we accepted delivery of the newbuild container vessels YM Target and YM Tiptop with an aggregate TEU capacity of 25,380, the secondhand container vessels Aries, Argus, Glen Canyon, Androusa, Norfolk, Porto Cheli, Porto Kagio, Porto Germeno, and Gialova with an aggregate TEU capacity of 49,909; and we sold the container vessels Halifax Express, Prosper, Venetiko, ZIM Shanghai and ZIM New York with an aggregate TEU capacity of 22,306 and (ii) we acquired (a) the 75% equity interest of York Capital Management in each of the 11,010 TEU container vessels Cape Kortia and Cape Sounio and (b) the 51% equity interest of York in each of the 11,010 TEU container vessels Cape Tainaro, Cape Artemisio and Cape Akritas and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in each of these five vessels.

In addition, in the year ended December 31, 2021, we acquired all of the equity interest of sixteen companies (which owned or had committed to acquire dry bulk vessels) owned by entities affiliated with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos. We agreed to acquire these companies from Mr. Konstantakopoulos at cost with no mark-up or premium payable to Mr. Konstantakopoulos or his affiliated entities. Mr. Konstantakopoulos did not receive a profit as a result of the acquisition. The sixteen dry bulk vessels (Pegasus, Builder, Adventure, Eracle, Peace, Sauvan, Pride, Alliance, Manzanillo, Acuity, Seabird, Aeolian, Comity, Athena, Farmer and Greneta) that were part of the acquisition had an aggregate DWT of 932,329 and were delivered to us during the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, in the year ended December 31, 2021, we accepted delivery of another twenty-seven secondhand dry bulk vessels (Bernis, Verity, Dawn, Discovery, Clara, Serena, Merida, Progress, Miner, Parity, Uruguay, Resource, Konstantinos, Taibo, Thunder, Equity, Cetus, Curacao, Rose, Bermondi, Titan I, Orion, Merchia, Damon, Pythias, Hydrus and Phoenix) with an aggregate DWT of 1,388,422.

In the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, our fleet ownership days totaled 42,595 and 30,525 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 40.4%, or $320.3 million, to $1,113.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, from $793.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) revenue earned by one container vessel and three dry bulk vessels acquired during the first quarter of 2022, (ii) revenue earned by 16 container vessels and 43 dry bulk vessels acquired during the year ended December 31, 2021 and (iii) increased charter rates in certain of our container vessels during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021; partly off-set (i) by revenue not earned by four container vessels and one dry bulk vessel sold during the year ended December 31, 2022, (ii) by revenue not earned by five container vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2021 and (iii) by decreased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk vessels during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”), increased by 42.2%, or $329.6 million, to $1,111.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, from $781.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2021. Accrued charter revenue for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was a negative amount of $2.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $49.1 million and $13.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Voyage expenses increased year over year partially due to the increased number of vessels in our fleet, and mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to our dry bulk vessels, (ii) third party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $15.4 million and $11.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $1.5 million and $1.3 million, in the aggregate, for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $269.2 million and $180.0 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,321 and $5,896 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in the daily operating expenses during the year ended December 31, 2022 is mainly attributable to increased crew costs related to COVID-19 pandemic measures. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $12.4 million and $9.4 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and include $2.7 million and $2.5 million, respectively, that were paid to a related manager.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $43.9 million and $29.6 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Furthermore, during the fourth quarter of 2022 agency fees of $2.8 million, in aggregate, charged by three related agents in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $7.1 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on March 30, 2022, on June 30, 2022, on September 30, 2022 and on December 30, 2022. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $7.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on March 31, 2021, on June 30, 2021, on September 30, 2021 and on December 30, 2021.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $13.5 million and $10.4 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2022, 18 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and five vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey. During the year ended December 31, 2021, 14 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $166.0 million and $137.0 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded an aggregate gain of $126.3 million from the sale of the container vessels Messini, Sealand Michigan, Sealand Illinois and York (vessels classified as held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2021) and the dry bulk vessel Thunder (vessel classified as held for sale during the first quarter of 2022). During the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a net gain of $45.9 million from the sale of the container vessels Prosper (asset held for sale at March 31, 2021), Halifax Express (asset held for sale at December 31, 2020), Venetiko (asset held for sale at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021), ZIM Shanghai (asset held for sale as at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021) and ZIM New York (asset held for sale as at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021).

Vessels’ Impairment Loss

During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded an impairment loss in relation to four of our dry bulk vessels in the amount of $1.7 million, in the aggregate. During the year ended December 31, 2021, no impairment loss was recorded.

Vessels Held for Sale

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata were classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded during the year ended December 31, 2022, since each vessel’s fair value less cost to sell, exceeded each vessel’s carrying value. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the container vessels Messini, Sealand Illinois, Sealand Michigan and York were classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held for sale was recorded since each vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $5.9 million and $1.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $122.2 million and $86.1 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased average loan balances and increased financing costs during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Gain on Sale of Equity Securities / Dividend Income from Investment in Equity Securities

The gain on sale of equity securities of $60.2 million for the year period ended December 31, 2021, represents the difference between the aggregate sale price of 1,221,800 ordinary shares of ZIM as compared to the book value of these shares as of December 31, 2020. ZIM completed its initial public offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange of its ordinary shares on January 27, 2021. Furthermore, in the year ended December 31, 2021, we received a dividend from ZIM in the amount of $1.8 million.

Income from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $2.3 million ($12.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021), representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 five and six companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which four and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels. The decreased income from equity method investments in the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 is mainly attributable to the recorded capital gain on the sale of one jointly owned container vessel during the third quarter of 2021 and to the decreased number of container vessels jointly owned with York during 2022 compared to 2021.

Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments

As of December 31, 2022, we hold 28 interest rate derivatives and two cross currency rate swaps, all of which qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in the fair value of each instrument is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). As of December 31, 2022, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $44.9 million. During the year ended December 31, 2022, a gain of $48.7 million has been included in OCI and a loss of $0.2 million has been included in Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments.

Furthermore, as of December 31, 2022, we hold six FFAs and one Bunker Swap agreement, none of which qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in the fair value of such instruments is recorded in the consolidated statements of operations. As of December 31, 2022, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $0.1 million and a net gain of $0.1 million has been included in Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased by $115.1 million to $581.6 million, from $466.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase is mainly attributable to increased cash from operations of $329.6 million; partly off-set by the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $14.0 million, by the increased payments for interest (including swap net payments) of $24.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 and by the increased dry-docking and special survey costs of $19.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

Net cash provided by investing activities was $42.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2022, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of four container vessels and one dry bulk vessel and (ii) the maturity of part of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly off-set by (i) payments for the acquisition of two secondhand dry bulk vessels, (ii) settlement payment for the delivery of one secondhand dry bulk vessel, (iii) payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels.

Net cash used in investing activities was $787.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of (i) net payments for the acquisition of the 75% equity interest in two companies and of the 51% equity interest in three companies, previously jointly owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed, (ii) payments for the delivery of two newbuild container vessels, (iii) settlement payments for the acquisition of three secondhand container vessels, (iv) payments for the acquisition of six secondhand container vessels and 41 dry bulk vessels, (v) payment for the acquisition of one secondhand container vessel which was delivered in January 2022, (vi) advance payments for the acquisition of one secondhand dry bulk vessel, which was delivered in January 2022 (vii) payments for the acquisition of the equity interest of sixteen companies (which owned or had committed to acquire dry bulk vessels) owned by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos in accordance with the Share and Purchase agreement dated June 14, 2021 (agreed to acquire the equity interest of these companies at cost with no mark-up or premium payable to Mr. Konstantakopoulos or his affiliated entities) and (viii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from (i) the sale of 1,221,800 ordinary shares of ZIM that we owned, (ii) the sale of five container vessels and (iii) return of capital we received from one entity jointly -owned with York pursuant to the Framework Deed.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $166.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2022, which mainly consisted of (a) $30.0 million net proceeds relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $1,014.3 million we received from our debt financing agreements), (b) $60.1 million we paid for the re-purchase of 4.7 million of our common shares, (c) $88.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, the first quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2022 (including a special dividend paid to holders of our common stock of $46.7 million for the first quarter of 2022) and (d) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $10.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, January 15, 2022 to April 14, 2022, April 15, 2022 to July 14, 2022 and July 15, 2022 to October 14, 2022.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $482.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of (a) $570.0 million net proceeds relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds we received (i) from the issuance of €100.0 million unsecured bond on the Athens Exchange and (ii) from our debt financing agreements of an amount of $1,103.1 million), (b) $40.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020, the first quarter of 2021, the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2021 and (c) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $10.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2020 to January 14, 2021, January 15, 2021 to April 14, 2021, April 15, 2021 to July 14, 2021 and July 15, 2021 to October 14, 2021.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2022, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $811.6 million and $120.0 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (Short-term investments). Furthermore, as of December 31, 2022, our liquidity stood at $973.2 million including (a) our share of cash amounting to $4.5 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed and (b) $37.1 million of available undrawn funds from one hunting license facility.

Debt-free vessels

As of February 8, 2023, the following vessels were free of debt.

