Costamare Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Costamare Inc. today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”).

I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY

Q1 2024 Net Income available to common stockholders of $94.2 million ($0.79 per share).

Q1 2024 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders1 of $75.2 million ($0.63 per share).

Q1 2024 liquidity of $1,106.0 million2.

II. OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE3 – FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

97% and 80% of the containership fleet4 fixed for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.3 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.4 years5.

Entered into more than 30 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q4 2023 earnings release.

III. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Vessel Disposals

Conclusion of the sale of the following dry bulk vessels:

m/v Pegasus built in 2011 with a 56,726 DWT capacity.

m/v Merida built in 2012 with a 56,670 DWT capacity.

m/v Alliance built in 2012 with a 33,751 DWT capacity.

m/v Konstantinos built in 2012 with a 32,178 DWT capacity.

Net sale proceeds after debt repayment amounted to $26.2 million.

Agreement for the sale of the dry bulk vessel:

– m/v Adventure built in 2011 with a 33,755 DWT capacity (expected conclusion of sale within Q2 2024). Estimated net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $7.1 million.

Vessel Acquisitions

Conclusion of the acquisition of the 2011-built, 180,643 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Miracle (ex. Iron Miracle).

Agreement for the acquisition of the 2012-built, 181,415 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Frontier Unity (tbr. Frontier) (expected conclusion within Q2 2024).

Agreement for the acquisition of the 2012-built, 179,895 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Lowlands Prosperity (tbr. Prosper) (expected conclusion within Q2 2024).

IV. DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM

Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 54 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:

– 33 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels.

– 21 Kamsarmax vessels.

Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:

– 28 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked.

– 8 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked.

Average remaining tenor for the Newcastlemax/ Capesize and Kamsarmax chartered-in fleet of 12 and 6 months, respectively.

V. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).

Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.

Growing leasing platform, having funded 24 shipping assets as of the date of this press release, for a total amount of approximately $258 million, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.

VI. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On April 2, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on May 6, 2024, to holders of record of common stock as of April 19, 2024.

On April 2, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 15, 2024 to holders of record as of April 12, 2024.

Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of approximately $30 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the first quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $94 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was close to $1.1 billion.

In the containership sector, charter rates have seen significant improvement from the end of last year. Demolition has fallen to levels below what was experienced during the first quarter of 2023. Although cargo volumes have generally improved, the Red Sea disruption is the main reason for the improved charter market.

We have proactively secured employment for 97% and 80% of our containership fleet for 2024 and 2025, respectively, generating contracted revenues of $2.3 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.4 years.

On the dry bulk side, as part of our strategy to renew the fleet and increase its average size, we have agreed to acquire two more capesize vessels and accepted delivery of one similar-sized ship. In total, we have acquired five capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 and a half years and disposed of a total of 10 smaller sized ships with an average age of 14 years.

Our owned dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis, while the trading platform is commercially managing a fleet of 54 ships. As mentioned in the past, we have a long-term commitment to the dry bulk sector, which has been a strategic decision for us.

With regards to Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform has been steadily growing, having concluded leasing transactions for 24 ships in total, on the back of a healthy pipeline extending over the coming quarters.”

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, gain on sale of vessels, net, loss on vessel held for sale, loss on vessel held for sale by a jointly owned company with York Capital included in equity loss on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses – non-cash component, non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023

During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 107.9 and 112.7 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, through our dry-bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) we chartered-in an average of 57.0 third party dry-bulk vessels (10.9 third party dry-bulk vessels during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023). As of May 10, 2024, CBI charters-in 54 dry-bulk vessels on period charters.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we sold the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress, Konstantinos, Merida, Alliance and Pegasus with an aggregate DWT capacity of 246,151 and took delivery of the dry-bulk vessel Miracle with a DWT of 180,643. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, we sold the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,292 and the dry-bulk vessel Miner with a DWT of 32,300.

As of March 31, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.

In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,820 and 10,143 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 89.0%, or $221.4 million, to $470.2 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, from $248.8 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to increased volume of its operations period over period, (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our owned container and dry-bulk vessels and (iii) revenue earned by two container vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and by one dry bulk vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2023, partly off-set by revenue not earned by three container vessels and six dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended 2023 and six dry bulk vessels sold during the first quarter of 2024.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 91.1%, or $224.5 million, to $471.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, from $246.5 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was a positive amount of $0.8 million and a negative amount of $2.3 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $5.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Income from investments in leaseback vessels was earned from NML’s operations during the first quarter of 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $95.4 million and $31.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $144.3 million and $12.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $3.6 million and $3.2 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.3 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $59.7 million and $67.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,075 and $6,672 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.2 million and $4.4 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $11.3 million and $10.6 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $3.5 million and $3.5 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $3.3 million and $4.6 million, in aggregate, were charged by four and three related agents, respectively, in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $1.7 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2023.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.6 million and $4.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, six vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and three vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $40.5 million and $41.1 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a net gain of $1.0 million from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress and Konstantinos, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2023, and from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Merida, Alliance and Pegasus. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, we recorded a net gain of $89.1 million from the sale of the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington, which were classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022) and the sale of the dry-bulk vessel Miner.

Loss on Vessels Held for Sale

As of March 31, 2024, the dry-bulk vessel Adventure continues to be classified as a vessel held for sale (initially classified as a vessel held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2023), but no loss on vessel held for sale was recorded, since the vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded her carrying value. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the dry-bulk vessel Taibo was classified as a vessel held for sale and we recorded a loss on vessel held for sale of $2.4 million, which resulted from its estimated fair value measurement less costs to sell.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $8.3 million and $6.7 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $33.0 million and $36.9 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to lower average loan balance during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Income / (Loss) from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $0.04 million (loss of $1.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023) representing our share of the loss in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. As of March 31, 2024 and 2023 two and five companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which nil and four companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Gain on Derivative Instruments

As of March 31, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of March 31, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $71.1 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, a net gain of $5.4 million has been included in OCI and a net gain of $23.3 million has been included in Gain on Derivative Instruments, net.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, increased by $100.7 million to $138.0 million, from $37.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), the increased net cash from operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, to the decreased payments for interest (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and to the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities

Net cash provided by investing activities was $34.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress, Konstantinos, Merida, Alliance and Pegasus; partly off-set by (i) settlement payment for the delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessel Miracle, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) payments for net investments into which NML entered.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $191.3 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessel Miner, (ii) the maturity of part of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly off-set by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills and payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $28 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (a) $9.7 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $111.5 million we received from eight debt financing agreements), (b) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities was $94.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $74.2 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $322.8 million we received from one debt financing agreement), (b) $10.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of March 31, 2024, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $969.8 million, $17.7 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (short-term investments) and $2.2 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs and bunker swaps. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2024, our liquidity stood at approximately $1,106.0 million including (a) our share of cash amounting to $0.5 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed and (b) $115.8 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities.

Source: Costamare Inc.