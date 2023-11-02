Costamare Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $53 Million and $1 Billion in Liquidity

Costamare Inc. reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter (“Q3 2023”) and nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY

Q3 2023 Net Income available to common stockholders of $53.3 million ($0.45 per share).

Q3 2023 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders1 of $53.9 million ($0.46 per share).

Q3 2023 liquidity of $996.9 million.

II. SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO DATE

Repurchase of 882,316 common shares, for a total consideration of $10 million, since our Q2 2023 earnings press release.

Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of $30 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.

III. DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM

Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 59 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:

37 Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels

22 Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels

All the chartered-in vessels have been delivered to CBI.

Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements. More specifically:

34 Newcastlemax/Capesize vessels with an average tenor of 1.1 years.

14 Kamsarmax/Panamax vessels with an average tenor of 0.4 years.

IV. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).

Costamare equity investment of up to $200 million.

Company’s current investment in NML of $73.7 million.

Growing leasing platform, having funded 17 shipping assets, up to now, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.

V. NEW DEBT FINANCING

Financing of the acquisition of two dry bulk vessels through an existing hunting license facility with a European financial institution. Total amount drawn of approximately $27.5 million.

New commitment in the form of a hunting license facility for the financing of the acquisition of containerships and dry bulk vessels for an aggregate amount of up to $60 million with a European financial institution, which is on a commitment status basis and subject to final documentation.

Approximately $144.2 million available for the financing of future acquisitions for dry bulk and container vessels until December 20253.

No meaningful debt maturities until 2026.

VI. OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE – FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET4

100%, 87% and 73% of the containership fleet5 fixed for 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.7 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.7 years6.

Entered into more than 50 chartering agreements for the owned dry bulk fleet since Q2 2023 earnings release.

VII. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Vessel Acquisitions

Conclusion of:

the acquisition of the 2011-built, 175,975 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Enna, in August 2023.

the acquisition of the 2011-built, 179,842 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Dorado, in August 2023.

the acquisition of the 2013-built, 61,424 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Arya, in September 2023.

Vessel Disposals

Conclusion of:

the sale of the 1998-built, 2,472 TEU capacity containership, Monemvasia, in August 2023. Prior to the conclusion of such sale, the Company owned 49% equity interest in the company owning this containership with the remaining equity interest being owned by York Capital.

the sale of the 2000-built 4,890 TEU capacity containership, Oakland, in October 2023.

Agreement for the sale of the 2006-built, 55,709 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Peace. The sale is expected to be concluded in Q4 2023.

Agreement for the sale of the 2006-built, 55,705 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Pride. The sale is expected to be concluded in Q4 2023.

VIII. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On October 2, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which is payable on November 6, 2023, to holders of record of common stock as of October 20, 2023.

On October 2, 2023, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on October 16, 2023 to holders of record as of October 13, 2023.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the third quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $53 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was close to $1 billion.

In the containership sector, larger ships continue to enjoy a tight market, while smaller vessels experience deteriorating conditions. Overall, the market outlook remains uncertain due to the large orderbook and insufficient vessel demolition.

On the dry bulk side, as part of our strategy to renew the fleet and increase its average size, we acquired one ultramax and two capesize vessels and at the same time we disposed of two older supramax vessels.

Our owned dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis while the trading platform has grown to a fleet of 59 ships. Having invested $200 million in the dry bulk operating platform, we are committed long term to the sector whose fundamentals we view positively.

Regarding Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform has been steadily growing on a prudent basis, having concluded leasing transactions for 17 ships in total, which are complemented by a healthy pipeline extending over the coming quarters.

Finally, we continued our share repurchase program, and since our Q2 2023 earnings press release, we have bought $10 million worth of common shares highlighting our strong belief that the share price is heavily undervalued considering both the Company’s performance and prospects.”

Source: Costamare Inc.