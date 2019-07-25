Costamare: “Scrubber Fittings Limited Container Ship Supply, Boosting Rates”

Costamare Inc. reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders(1) of $26.2 million or $0.23 per share and $39.8 million or $0.35 per share for the three-months and the six-months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Arranged financing agreements for an aggregate amount of $460 million with leading European and Asian financial institutions. More specifically:

– Proactively refinanced $227 million of two syndicated loan facilities maturing in 2020 and extended them to 2025.

– Refinanced $120 million of two sale and leaseback arrangements maturing in 2024 and extended them to 2027.

– Refinanced $58 million of a sale and leaseback arrangement maturing in 2024 and extended it to 2026.

– Arranged 100% financing for the installation of scrubbers on 5 vessels.

Chartered in total 18 vessels over the quarter, benefiting from a rising market in the larger asset classes.

Declared dividend of $0.10 per share on its common stock and dividends on all four classes of its preferred stock.

Elected to pay part of the deferred price (agreed upon in November 2018) for the acquisition of the 60% equity interest of York Capital in five 2016 – built 14,000 TEU containerships with newly-issued shares of the Company’s common stock.

Sold the 1999-built, 2,526 TEU capacity containership Elafonisos (co-owned with York Capital).

(1) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

New Business Developments

A. New financing agreements

In June 2019, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading European financial institution for an amount of up to $136 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness and finance the installation of scrubbers on the 2014-built 9,403 TEU capacity containerships MSC Ajaccio and MSC Amalfi. The refinancing was completed in July 2019 and the original maturity was extended by approximately three years to 2027.

In June 2019, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading European financial institution for an amount of up to $68 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness and finance the installation of scrubbers on the 2014-built 9,403 TEU capacity containership MSC Azov. The refinancing was completed in July 2019 and the original maturity was extended by approximately two and a half years to 2026.

In June 2019, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading European financial institution for an amount of up to $150 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness (maturing in 2020 with balloon payments of $117 million) of the 2013-built 8,827 TEU capacity containerships Value, Valence and Vantage. The refinancing was completed in July 2019 and the new facility will mature in 2025.

In July 2019, we signed a loan facility agreement with a leading European financial institution for an amount of up to $94 million, in order to refinance the existing indebtedness (maturing in 2020 with balloon payments of $81.5 million) of the 2013-built 8,827 TEU capacity containerships Valor and Valiant. The refinancing is expected to be completed in July 2019 and the new facility will mature in 2025.

In May 2019, we signed a supplemental agreement to an existing sale and leaseback arrangement with a leading Asian financial institution for an additional amount of up to $12 million in order to finance the installation of scrubbers on the 2013-built 8,827 TEU capacity containerships MSC Athens and MSC Athos. The original maturity date will be extended by approximately three years to 2026, upon scrubbers’ installation.



B. New charter agreements

The Company has chartered in total 18 vessels over the quarter. More specifically, the Company:

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2006-built, 9,469 TEU containership Cosco Guangzhou with Cosco for a period starting from July 18, 2019 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from April 15, 2020 to June 15, 2020, at a daily rate of $28,900.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2006-built, 9,469 TEU containership Cosco Ningbo with Cosco for a period starting from July 19, 2019 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from April 15, 2020 to June 15, 2020, at a daily rate of $28,900.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2006-built, 9,469 TEU containership Cosco Beijing with Cosco for a period starting from August 9, 2019 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from May 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020, at a daily rate of $28,900.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2006-built, 9,469 TEU containership Cosco Yantian with Cosco for a period starting from August 27, 2019 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from May 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020, at a daily rate of $28,900.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2006-built, 9,469 TEU containership Cosco Hellas with Cosco for a period starting from September 7, 2019 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from May 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020, at a daily rate of $28,900.

– Agreed to charter the 2013-built, 8,827 TEU containerships, Valor, Value, Valiant, Valence and Vantage with Hapag Lloyd for 3 years at a daily rate of $34,500. The charters will commence between April 2020 and January 2021, upon redelivery of the containerships from their current charterer (Evergreen).

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 1997-built, 7,403 TEU containership Maersk Kawasaki with Maersk for a period starting from June 1, 2019 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from February 1, 2020 to March 30, 2020, at a daily rate of $17,050.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 1996-built, 7,403 TEU containership Kure with Cosco for a period of 9 to 11 months at charterers’ option, starting from July 27, 2019, at a daily rate of $21,500.

– Exercised its option with ZIM to extend the charters of the 2002-built, 4,992 TEU sister containerships, ZIM Shanghai and ZIM New York for the period starting from October 2, 2019 to October 1, 2020, at a market rate plus $1,100 per day per vessel.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2002-built, 4,132 TEU containership Ulsan with Maersk for a period starting from June 25, 2019 and expiring at charterers’ option during the period from September 1, 2019 to October 20, 2019, at a daily rate of $11,750.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2004-built, 2,586 TEU containership Lakonia with Evergreen for a period of 3 to 5 months at charterers’ option, starting from June 16, 2019.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2005-built, 2,556 TEU containership CMA CGM L’Etoile with CMA CGM for a period of 30 to 45 days at charterers’ option, starting from June 13, 2019 at a daily rate of $10,500. Subsequently, agreed to extend the charter for a period of 3 to 4 months at charterers’ option, starting from July 17, 2019 at a daily rate of $9,500.

– Agreed to extend the charter of the 2001-built, 1,550 TEU containership Arkadia with Evergreen for a period of 7 to 9 months at charterers’ option, starting from July 28, 2019 at a daily rate of $9,450.

C. Vessel disposals

In May 2019, we sold the 1999-built, 2,526 TEU capacity containership Elafonisos (co-owned with York Capital).

D. Dividend announcements

On July 1, 2019, we declared a dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, of $0.10 per share on our common stock, payable on August 7, 2019, to stockholders of record of common stock as of July 22, 2019.

On July 1, 2019, we declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on our Series B Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.531250 per share on our Series C Preferred Stock, a dividend of $0.546875 per share on our Series D Preferred Stock and a dividend of $0.554688 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on July 15, 2019 to holders of record as of July 12, 2019.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the second quarter of the year the Company delivered profitable results. Net Income and Earnings per share more than doubled compared to the same period of last year.

Charter rates for the larger container ships continued to improve, boosted by service upgrades and a reduction in supply due to scrubber fittings.

We have chartered in total 18 vessels over the last months benefiting from a rising market in the larger asset classes.

On the financing side, we arranged financing agreements for an aggregate amount of $460 million, proactively extending maturities relating to ten vessels and arranging 100% financing for the scrubber installation on 5 ships.”

Full report

Source: Costamare Inc.