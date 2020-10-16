Costamare takes maritime training to new heights with Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation solution

The technology group Wärtsilä has received yet another order for its advanced Cloud Simulation solution. The Costamare Maritime Training Services (Costamare MTS) centre in Greece is the latest facility to take advantage of the technology developed by Wärtsilä Voyage, enabling its students to continue their training despite travel and assembly restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also allows the training centre to expand its services to seafarers who may not, for various reasons, be able to physically attend classes. The online installation will include navigational and engine room simulators to provide remote classroom configurations with instructor and multiple student stations. The order with Wärtsilä Voyage was placed in September 2020.

“Making simulation available via the Cloud is a great additional capability for us, allowing us to provide even better service to seafarers. Distance learning courses are here to stay, and will make training more accessible and flexible to all. The Wärtsilä technology represents an important step forward in maritime training, which enhances both the safety and efficiency of ship operations,” commented Captain Velmachos Vasileios, Training Manager at Costamare MTS.

“Cloud Simulation technology takes simulation beyond the boundaries of the physical classroom. It provides locational and device independence, thereby delivering the latest in realistic training wherever, whenever, and however needed by the user. We congratulate Costamare Maritime Training for its vision in realising the huge potential the Wärtsilä solution offers,” said Virginia Mergia, Area Sales Manager for Greece and Cyprus, Wärtsilä Voyage.

Wärtsilä is the first company to offer class-approved cloud-based simulation technology to the maritime industry. Wärtsilä Voyage has earlier delivered bridge and engine room simulators to Costamare MTS and has had a long-standing cooperation with the customer.

Costamare MTS is affiliated with Costamare Inc, a leading owner and provider of container ships for hire. The training centre offers high quality maritime education and training services to officers, crews, and shore-based employees, and is ISO 9001 certified.

Source: Wärtsilä