COVID 19: 2020 global shipping CO2 emissions down 1%

Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% last year as the Coronavirus pandemic curtailed 2020 shipping activity, according to maritime data provider Marine Benchmark.

CO2 emissions among the ‘Big-3’ – Tankers, Bulkers and Containers – actually increased 1.2%, with a 2.4% decline in Container emissions offset by growth in the Bulker and Tanker sectors. However, the smaller sectors reversed this growth, with cruise ship emissions experiencing the greatest contraction – down 45% – and with steep declines in ferries, roro’s and vehicles carriers consistent with the weak demand.

Torbjorn Rydbergh, Marine Benchmark’s CEO, noted that: “The Coronavirus pandemic has had a varied effect on shipping, with Tankers and Bulkers generally performing well, while other sectors faced headwinds as consumer demand plummeted. Whilst the overall result is a decrease in carbon emissions for last year, the effect may be temporary as the current recovery in global economic demand points to stronger 2021 shipping activity.”

Source: Marine Benchmark