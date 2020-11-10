COVID-19 case on Capesize Bulker “Vega Dream”

The “Vega Dream”(174,713MT, built July 2010) owned and managed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President: Junichiro Ikeda) with a crew of twenty, has sailed from the Philippines on November 6, after completion of vessel sanitization and crew change.

By October 12, the vessel had seven crew members onboard who tested positive for COVID-19 at Port Hedland, Western Australia. On October 14, the vessel sailed from Australia towards the Philippines for crew change based on discussion with related authorities and parties. The vessel arrived in the Philippines on October 22. All crew members including the one who disembarked at Port Hedland for isolation have already safely returned to the Philippines.

MOL will continue to give top priority and to ensure the safety of its officers, employees and related parties, and will respond flexibly in accordance with the Government Policies.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.