COVID-19 – China announces strengthening of measures to prevent and control the spread of covid-19 epidemic for seafarers on international sea-going vessels

ICS (China) Liaison office has issued information regarding the new requirements issued by China to prevent and control the spread of covid-19 epidemic for seafarers on international sea-going vessels.

The new measures now require any new sign-on crew who has joined the ship within 14 days before entering China to have a negative Nucleic Acid Amplification Technique (NAT) test for Covid-19 within 3 days before boarding the ship. The test is to be conducted at an institution designated or approved by the Chinese embassies or consulates overseas.

