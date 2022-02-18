COVID-19 China update

Government agencies in China have issued a joint notice on requirements for seafarers to conduct onboard COVID-19 testing prior to arriving if the ship is planning on conducting crew change in China.

All shipboard personnel are required to be tested prior to the ship leaving the last foreign port before its outbound voyage to the first port of arrival in China. During the voyage, testing of all shipboard personnel are required to be carried out on the 1st, 4th, 7th and 14th (if voyage length is applicable) day of the voyage. The tests should ideally be carried out using nucleic acid testing (NAT) which is one form of PCR test but rapid test kits are acceptable.

Arrangements have to be made by the ship operator for the test kits to be delivered on board and the testing of the shipboard personnel is to be under the supervision of the ship master. Each of the test results have to be submitted to the China authorities directly from the ship via the official mobile App or via softcopy through the ship operator’s appointed port agent in China.

If the test result is positive, another test should be carried out, and the two test results should be submitted. Instances of crew being to be positive or have abnormal heath conditions during the voyage before arriving in China, have to be reported to the China authorities for further coordination on management and treatment.

The club would like to thank Oasis P&I and Intertanko for this information.

Source: Standard Club