The world is facing major challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the maritime industry is no exception. While the cargo ships are operating the cruise ships are halted and awaiting the resumption of operations. And even when they do come back they will need to gain the trust of their passengers – that it is, again, safe to cruise. This means that the industry needs to implement new protocols and new solutions.

COVID-19: Critical Solutions for Maritime is an online networking forum that is focused on the current needs of the shipowners in the light of the COVID-19. More than 60 shipowners companies are joining this gathering to see what are the available solutions to ensure health and safety of the crews and passengers and continuity of operations.

Date: May 5, 10:00 CET.

Organiser: IGGS Group

More information about online networking forum can be found here: covidmaritime

Source: IGGS Group