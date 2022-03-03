COVID-19: ICS and INTERTANKO update guidance

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in collaboration with experts from leading international bodies to help shipping companies and seafarers have updated the guidance to follow health advice provided by United Nations agencies and other national organisations in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Guidance for Ship Operators for the Protection of the Health of Seafarers, contains up-to-date and relevant information regarding all aspects of COVID-19 that affect seafarers and shipping companies.

Vaccination for Seafarers and Shipping Companies: A Practical Guide contains updated information on status of global vaccinations and vaccination guidance relevant to seafarers and more information on multiple doses and type of vaccinations.

INTERTANKO has revised the Outbreak Management Plan: Covid-19, The main updates relate to the revised symptoms list, shipboard safe distancing replacing physical distancing, reiteration of principles that the ship should be able to continue operating with positive cases on board, acceptance of an anti-gen test for PMSC and STS operators, and reporting of historical infections and procedures to follow for vaccinated seafarers who test positive

Source: Standard Club