COVID-19 – IMO updates crew change protocol; Singapore further tightens crew change requirements

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has published the latest version of the industry-developed crew change protocols.

The latest (third) edition incorporates the latest best practices as well as updates on issues related to vaccinations.

After announcing prohibition of crew change for crew with recent travel history to India, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has issued a new Port Marine circular (PMC 13 of 2021) announcing prohibition of crew change in Singapore for crew with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with effect from 2359 LT on 1 May 2021.

Source: Standard Club