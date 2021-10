The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has released a new Port Marine Circular PMC 38 of 2021 on the enhancement to their crew change requirements to safeguard the wellbeing of seafarers undergoing crew change in Singapore.

The new requirements which kick in from 4 October 2021 will include:

A new streamlined application process which will replace the current online form portal

Online application form

Source: The Standard Club