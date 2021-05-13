COVID-19 – Singapore MPA amends crew change requirements for cargo ships. Singapore Crew Change Guidebook updated

Singapore MPA has released a new Port Marine Circular (PMC) 14 of 2021 which supersedes the previous PMC 10 of 2021.

The circular is in line with the new requirements imposed by the Singapore authorities requiring a 21 day Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) in the crew’s originating country/region in the period immediately prior to his/her departure flight/ferry to Singapore. Crew from specific low risk countries/regions will either not be required to serve the SHN or serve a shorter SHN of 7 days in his/her originating country.

The circular is attached for download.

The Singapore Crew Change Workgroup (SGCCWG) has updated the Singapore Crew Change Guidebook in line with the new MPA circular. Version 7 of the guidebook is available for download.

Source: The Standard Club