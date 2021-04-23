COVID-19 – Singapore prohibits crew change for crew with recent travel history to India

India is battling a record-breaking rise in COVID-19 infections. Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) has tightened COVID-19 border measures for travelers arriving from India.

In line with these new requirements, Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has issued a new Port Marine Circular (PMC 12 of 2021) announcing prohibition of crew change in Singapore for crew with recent travel history to India with effect from 2359 LT on 23 April 2021.

Following crew change will not be allowed in the Port of Singapore:

Crew with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days preceding arrival to Singapore. This includes sign-on crew travelling to Singapore by flight as well as sign-off crew from vessels that have called at India.

Sign-on crew transiting India on their connecting flights to Singapore.

PMC 12 of 2021 is available for download.

Source: Standard club