COVID-19 – the club’s offices

The club has put the following arrangements in place in response to COVID-19.

Hong Kong

Our Hong Kong office remains closed for the time being in line with the government advice. Our staff are working remotely, click here for contact details. Full service is maintained.

Singapore

Our Singapore office remains closed for the time being in line with government advice. Full service is maintained, click here for contact details.

New York

Our New York office remains closed for the time being in line with government advice. Full service is maintained, click here for contact details.

Greece

Our Piraeus office is closed for the time being in line with government advice. Full service is maintained. click here for contact details.

London

Our London office is closed for the time being in line with government advice. Full service is maintained, click here for contact details.

We will keep this under review and communicate as the situation develops.

Source: The Standard Club