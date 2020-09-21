Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Marine Insurance P&I Club News / COVID-19 – the club’s offices

COVID-19 – the club’s offices

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 21/09/2020

The club has put the following arrangements in place in response to COVID-19.

Hong Kong
Our Hong Kong office remains closed for the time being in line with the government advice. Our staff are working remotely, click here for contact details. Full service is maintained.

Singapore
Our Singapore office remains closed for the time being in line with government advice. Full service is maintained, click here for contact details.

New York
Our New York office remains closed for the time being in line with government advice. Full service is maintained, click here for contact details.

Greece
Our Piraeus office is closed for the time being in line with government advice. Full service is maintained. click here for contact details.

London
Our London office is closed for the time being in line with government advice. Full service is maintained, click here for contact details.

We will keep this under review and communicate as the situation develops.
Source: The Standard Club

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software