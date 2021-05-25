COVID-19 – Update on quarantine measures at Chinese ports

Following the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the Indian subcontinent, many Chinese ports have enhanced the epidemic control and prevention. The authorities have implemented additional requirements on vessels that have called India or had crew change in Indian ports recently.

The new requirements are available in the circular attached below, issued by correspondents Oasis P&I.

We recommend members to contact the local agents or correspondents for the latest information at specific ports especially if the ship has called in India or carried out a crew change.

We would like to thank Oasis P&I for this information.

Source: The Standard Club