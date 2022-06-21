COVID-19 vaccines remain available to foreign seafarers in Canada

Transport Canada confirms in Ship Safety Bulletin 11/2022 that COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada continue to be available to foreign seafarers. The bulletin provides links to websites that contain information on how a foreign seafarer can obtain a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada. Further, this bulletin refers shipping companies, agents and seafarers to Ship Safety Bulletin 06/2022 for guidelines respecting the mobility of asymptomatic, presumed non-Covid-19 carrying seafarers.



Source: Standard Club