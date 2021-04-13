COVID case detected on bulk carrier off WA

A bulk ore carrier has been blocked from berthing in Western Australia after a crew member contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalised.

The man in his 50s became unwell last week while aboard the Aqua Genie vessel in Commonwealth waters off the coast of Karratha.

A boat was sent to retrieve the man, who is described as being “quite unwell”, and he was taken to Karratha Health Campus overnight.

Premier Mark McGowan said the man was expected to be flown to Perth later on Monday then taken by ambulance to a dedicated isolation ward.

He said the ship’s captain had communicated that none of the remaining 20 crew aboard the ship were unwell.

“We’ve advised the captain of the Aqua Genie to remain in Commonwealth waters. Our expectation is the ship will leave,” he told reporters.

“This situation is very serious but I’m advised health authorities are taking all precautions to manage the risk.”

Mr McGowan said all staff involved in retrieving the sick crewman had been wearing personal protective equipment.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson confirmed he had issued a legal direction blocking the ship’s master from berthing at Port Walcott.

It is the first time during the pandemic that such a direction has been issued in WA.

“There’s no information that I’m aware of that the ship’s master is going to ignore the law,” he said.

“The law has been exercised because of public health concerns. We’re not trying to be punitive, we’re trying to protect Western Australia.”

Mr McGowan confirmed his government would move in coming days to prevent people from working in hotel quarantine settings if they had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged over 50 in WA is expected to resume this week once consent arrangements are finalised.

Source: AAP