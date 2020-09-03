COVID19: Cyprus shipping chamber confident of future

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber, an umbrella organisation representing the majority of locally-based companies in the maritime sector, expects a quick recovery from the pandemic and operational difficulties regarding crew changes.

Addressing the Chamber’s 31st annual general meeting which was held virtually for the first time in its history and limited to its members, CSC President Philippos Philis, called on all stakeholders to remain united in the face of current difficulties.

Referring to the reporting year of 2019 as well as the success of the re-approval of the Cyprus Shipping Taxation System by the European Commission, Philis said, “this important achievement was the result of close cooperation of the Shipping Deputy Ministry with the Shipping Chamber and the shipping industry in general.

“The Chamber aims at an even closer communication and cooperation with the Shipping Ministry and other business associates for further success.

This cooperation becomes extremely important, especially now, that Cyprus shipping is called upon to face the economic consequences of the pandemic crisis and the significant operational difficulties in conducting shipping operations worldwide, especially with regard to crew changes.”

Philis added: “The Chamber, despite all difficulties, sees the future with confidence and positive thinking, and firmly believes that with joint efforts, values and united in the face of difficulties, both as Cyprus shipping industry and as a society in general, we will move forward to recovery and progress.”

