Cowes Harbour Partners With Cedar Marine To Develop Sustainable 5-Year Carbon Management Plan

Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) is joining the charge for environmental responsibility among the UK’s ports and harbours as it today announces its adoption of the Carbon Management Plan developed by technical and commercial facilitator of long-term maritime sustainability, Cedar Marine.

CHC will work with Cedar Marine to understand baseline emissions across its buildings, infrastructure, and supply chain, and develop a trajectory of improvements over a 5-year period. CHC is a Trust Port authority providing moorings, marine services, safety assurance, environmental protection, and pilotage services on the Isle of Wight, CHC hopes that others will follow in its footsteps as it leads the charge for environmental responsibility in the ports and harbours sector.

Calculating and taking full account of baseline emissions is key to both establishing and achieving ambitious environmental goals. Cedar Marine provides organisations across the maritime supply chain with the tools they need to realise an environmentally sustainable future; aligning with business strategy to outline emissions reduction measures, set benchmarks, and track progress for a supported, sustainable journey.

Ed Walker, Harbour Master, CHC, explained: “We are committed to proactively supporting the sustainable development and conservation of the harbour and marine environment, both as the primary shipping and transportation gateway for the Isle of Wight, and as a conscientious member of the wider national maritime community. Cowes is an international focal point for prestigious events like Cowes Week, leisure sailing and commercial shipping, so it’s important that we set an example for the decarbonisation of maritime activities.”

“Responsibility for driving sustainability in the maritime sector doesn’t just belong to vessel operators — all organisations across the industry and its supply chain, including ports and harbours, have the opportunity to contribute to a clean maritime future. Cedar’s Carbon Management Plan will give us the means to do this in a measured, responsible, and commercially viable way.”

Cedar Marine works with its customers for a minimum period of three years to agree a clear pathway for emissions reductions, tracking progress along the way. In partnering with CHC, it recognises the key role ports and harbours play in supporting the sustainability of the maritime sector, and is undertaking this project with a view to inspire new interest in Carbon Management Plans in similar service providers across the UK.

Owen Preece, Managing Director of Cedar Marine, said: “For any business in any sector, knowing where to start on the journey towards decarbonisation is as important as knowing where you want to end up – and no one who wants to get anywhere starts their voyage without a map.

“An analytical and targeted approach to decarbonisation empowers all maritime players to focus their resources on key emissions generation within their operations and infrastructure, to realise tangible reductions. We’re very happy to be able to work with Cowes Harbour Commission as our first port partner to facilitate this journey, and we hope their pioneering step will trigger a turning point in the ports and harbours sector as to how it approaches and commits to long-term, meaningful sustainability.”

Source: Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC)