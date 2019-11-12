CPC Blend crude oil exports set at record monthly high for Dec – schedule

CPC Blend crude oil BFO-CPC Black Sea exports from the Yuzhnaya Ozeryevka terminal set at record high of 6.12 million tonnes for December compared with 5.81 million tonnes in November revised plan, the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed.

It is the first time CPC Blend monthly exports are expected to exceed 6 million tonnes, Reuters data showed.

On a daily basis, CPC Blend exports will rise by some 2% in December compared to November, according to Reuters calculations.

Higher CPC Blend exports were mostly due to rising output at Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oilfield, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova, editing by Louise Heavens)