CPC Blend crude oil exports to rise slightly in May -schedule

Black Sea CPC Blend oil exports from Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal were set at 5.27 million tonnes for May compared to 5.02 million tonnes planned for export in April, the schedule showed.

On a daily basis, CPC Blend loadings will rise by 1.6% next month compared to April, Reuters calculations showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)