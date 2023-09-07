CPC Blend oil loading plan revised up for September -traders

The CPC Blend oil loading plan for September was revised up slightly to 5 million tons from 4.9 million tons in a preliminary version, two traders familiar with the matter said.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a stream for CPC Blend supply, is a main export route for Kazakhstan crude ending in the Russian Black Sea port of Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka.

CPC Blend oil loadings have been scheduled to be lower than usual in August and September amid planned maintenance on major Kazakhstan’s oil fields – Tengiz and Karachaganak.

Chevron-led Tengizchevroil, which is scheduled to finish maintenance on Tengiz on Sept 10, has been increasing output from the oil field since the start of the month, the traders said, which might account for increased loadings this month.

One industry source said the Tengiz average oil output was at 70,000 metric tons per day so far in September, compared to 67,000 tons in August.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)