CPC pipeline exported over 53 mln t of oil in Jan-Oct, consortium says

Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) exported more than 53 million metric tons of oil via its pipeline system in January-October of 2024, the consortium said on Wednesday.

On Nov. 26-27 CPC shareholders held the extraordinary general meeting of CPC shareholders in Dubai, as well as the meeting of the board of directors of CPC.

CPC pipeline is a main export route for Kazakhstan’s crude oil connecting its oilfields to Black Sea’s terminal in Russia’s Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)