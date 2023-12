The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has resumed oil loadings at its Novorossiisk terminal after operations were suspended because of a storm, Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The suspension of Kazakhstan’s main export pipeline prompted some producers, such as Tengizchevroil, to reduce output temporarily.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman)