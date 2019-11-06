CPO Tankers becomes ZEABORN Tankers

Claus-Peter Offen Tankschiffreederei (GmbH & Co.) KG (“CPO Tankers”) has now been renamed ZEABORN Ship Management Tanker GmbH & Cie. KG (“ZEABORN Tankers”). The company is part of Bremen-based ZEABORN Group since June 2019 and has started trading under its new name with effect from 4 November 2019.

Since August 2018, ZEABORN Group has bundled its ship management activities for dry cargo vessels – container, bulk and multipurpose – under the brand ZEABORN Ship Management. ZEABORN Tankers will operate as a legally independent company under the brand name ZEABORN Ship Management as well, thus expanding the company’s service portfolio to the wet market for oil and product tankers.

The combined technically managed fleet of ZEABORN Ship Management currently comprises about 150 container and bulk cargo ships, multipurpose vessels and tankers. The company employs around 300 people on shore and approximately 4,550 at sea.

“Following our strategy to further consolidate the shipping industry and to expand our services as an integrated and globally active shipping company, entering the tanker management segment was a logical step. ZEABORN Tankers’ management and employees, the well-managed fleet and their organisational structure are a perfect match to ZEABORN Ship Management,” explained Jan-Hendrik Többe, managing partner of ZEABORN Group.

Matthias Ritters, Managing Director at ZEABORN Tankers, affirmed: “Under the brand of ZEABORN Ship Management we will continue to deliver the same high safety standards and quality ship management service our customers and business partners value and expect from us.”

The ZEABORN Group of companies is comprised of several independent enterprises covering the entire value chain in modern shipping. The ZEABORN Group was established in 2013 and has become one of the largest integrated shipping companies in the world through the acquisition of several major companies, including Rickmers-Line, Rickmers Shipmanagement, E.R. Schiffahrt, HC Chartering, Intermarine and CPO Tankers. www.zeaborn.com ZEABORN Ship Management is the result of the merger between the two traditional Hamburg-based companies E.R. Schiffahrt and Rickmers Shipmanagement. The company's service portfolio includes the manning, technical management and operation of container and bulk cargo ships as well as multipurpose vessels and tankers. With its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, a secondary office in Singapore and further offices throughout Asia and Europe, the company employs around 300 people on shore and 4,550 at sea. This workforce looks after about 150 vessels for international owners. The DNV GL awarded ZEABORN Ship Management its 'Excellence – 5 Stars' certificate for above-average safety, environmental and quality standards. ZEABORN Ship Management has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary initiative aimed at promoting sustainable development.

Source: Zeaborn Group of Companies