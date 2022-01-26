Craig Wilson joins Stream Marine Training

Stream Marine Training (SMT) has appointed Craig Wilson as head of operations, further strengthening the company’s reputation as a leading provider of OPITO (Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation) and GWO (Global Wind Organisation) training courses.

Craig brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the business, having started his offshore career working for Noble Drilling in 2000 as a roustabout. He then worked his way up to crane operator before moving to Survivex in 2011.

At Survivex, Craig was an instructor/assessor, responsible for delivering in-house and OPITO courses both within the company’s training centre and at various offshore locations worldwide. When promoted to operations manager at Survivex’s Dyce facility, Craig oversaw the industrial skills department’s daily operation. He was also responsible for instructor training and assessment, in addition to making sure all courses delivered met governing bodies standards.

His next position at Survivex saw Craig promoted to operations manager for onboard training, where he also oversaw planning.

After 10 years with Survivex, Craig made the natural progression of moving to SMT. His skills and experience in expanding and growing areas of training will prove invaluable.

“We are delighted that Craig has joined us as a senior manager to help drive our continued success in 2022 as we further establish SMT in the offshore and renewables sector,” said Katy Womersley, Group Operations Director at SMT.

Martin White, CEO of SMT, added: “The business continues to invest; during 2022, we aim to rapidly roll out a series of OPITO and renewables programmes, increasing our portfolio to more than 120 courses. As such, I’m delighted Craig has joined the senior team within SMT and that he shares my enthusiasm for this part of our company’s exciting next chapter.”

