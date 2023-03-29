Credit Suisse still helping wealthy dodge U.S. taxes, U.S. Senate Committee finds

Credit Suisse is still helping ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee said on Wednesday following an investigation into the Swiss bank.

In an emailed statement, Credit Suisse said it did not tolerate tax evasion and that it had been cooperating with U.S. authorities.

“Credit Suisse’s new leadership team has cooperated with the Committee’s inquiry and has supported the work of Senator Wyden, including in respect of suggested policy solutions to help strengthen the financial industry’s ability to detect undisclosed U.S. persons,” the bank said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)