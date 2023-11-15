Crew change wellbeing and travel costs in focus at Crew Connect Global 2023

As the crewing and manning sector looks forward to gathering in Manila next week for the Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect 2023 conference, ATPI Marine Travel is preparing to place the spotlight on post-Covid transformation of the global crew travel market and show how more integrated workflows and tools can optimise the entire crew change logistics value chain.

Alongside Qatar Airways, ATPI Marine Travel is joint travel partner sponsor of the conference, which takes place at the Sofitel hotel from November 21 to 23. As the international leader in specialist travel solutions to the shipping industry, ATPI Marine Travel will take part in several educational events covering topics from identifying cost savings on already booked tickets to the delivery of duty of care by employers while their employees are travelling to and from ships.

On day one of the conference, ATPI Marine Travel is hosting a dynamic lunchtime panel titled ‘Achieving Significant Cost Savings in Crew Rotations for Cruise Ships’. The session will be moderated by Calypso Diareme, Global Head of Cruise Logistics, ATPI Marine Travel, who will host panellists Grant Holmes, VP Global Cruise & Superyacht Sectors, Inchcape Shipping Services; Joost van Ree, Group Business Development Director Cruise & Yachts, OTG; Steffen Siebert, Head of Sales EMEA, S5 Agency World; and Eleftheria Letsiou, Head of Account Management, ATPI Marine Travel.

“Our session will focus on crew change challenges in the high-volume cruise markets and we’ll be investigating how data and market intelligence is critical for uncovering significant cost savings,” said Eleftheria Letsiou. “We’ll look at a number of tools to implement in cost reduction programs and discuss experiences from a recent project that reduced one of our cruise industry client’s Q4 2023 crew travel expenditure by half a million Euros.”

Day two of Crew Connect 2023 sees Nikos Gazelidis, ATPI Chief Commercial Officer of Marine Travel take part in a panel session called ‘Crew Supply and Deployment: Shortage or Surplus?’, alongside Tommy Olofsen, Chief Commercial Officer & President, OSM Thome; Susanne Justesen, Ph.D., Project Director, Human Sustainability, Global Maritime Forum (GMF); Capt. Ashok Srinivasan MBA, Manager, Department of Maritime Safety and Security, BIMCO; and a Senior Representative from the Marshall Islands International Registry.

“I’m looking forward to taking part in the panel as we explore whether the perceived crew supply issue might actually be a problem related to how crews are deployed globally,” said Nikos Gazelidis. “The session will look at the challenges that crew managers face when organising crew changes and whether keeping everything in-house, or sharing the load with an external team is the right path, depending on circumstances.”

On day three of the conference, Nataraj Iyer, VP Business Travel from ATPI Marine Travel’s co-sponsor Qatar Airways will also take part in a conference panel, which explores the topic of ‘Prioritizing Seafarer Healthcare and Wellbeing’. Qatar Airways is already at the forefront of this area of crew travel through a number of initiatives, including its seafarer dedicated lounge at Doha International Airport.

Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global is an industry-leading event dedicated to the crewing and manning sector. Featuring an expertly curated agenda, an intimate showcase of crewing service suppliers and the Crew Connect Global Awards, it provides an opportunity to navigate crew sourcing, recruitment, development, safety, welfare and regulation change while staying connected to front line operations.

Source: Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global