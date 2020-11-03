Crew Changes At Ports In The People’s Republic Of China (Prc): An Update On Covid-19

Reference is made to Alert dated October 19, 2020, Crew Changes at Ports in the People’s Republic of China (PRC): COVID-19, regarding crew changes in Dalian, Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Haikou.The Ministry of Transport has included additional guidance on the landing of ill or injured crew, changing of Chinese and foreign crew, and landing of foreign crew. The guidance can be found as linked in both English and new Mandarin.

As a reminder, your Managers recommend that Members planning to implement crew changes in the PRC should consult their local agents for the latest requirements of the port in question, and generally be guided accordingly.

They also wish to thank the Club’s correspondents, Huatai Insurance Agency & Consulting Services, Ltd., for their assistance in providing the information contained above.

Source: The American Club