Crew changes banned at Israeli ports for two weeks due to Covid-19 variant Omicron concerns

Israel has banned crew changes for all ships in all Israeli ports for two weeks from 29 November 2021. The Israel Chamber of Shipping has issued a memorandum stating that due to the entry of the new Covid-19 ‘omicron’ variant, the decision has been made to prohibit foreign staff replacements. After two weeks a further decision will be taken whether to continue with the ban or allow crew changes.
Source: The Standard Club

