Crew changes involving flights from Singapore to China – new requirement imposed

Requirement to take nucleic acid and IgM anti-body tests and applying for a green health code with the “HS” mark or a green health declaration code with the “HDC” mark will be imposed on all passengers including crew members prior to boarding a flight from Singapore to China.

The following will affect crew changes in Singapore if the change involves crew members leaving Singapore for China.

In order to reduce cross-border transmission of Covid-19, starting from 8 November,2020, all Chinese and foreign passengers (including the Fast Lane passengers) who are to fly from Singapore to China will be required to take nucleic acid and IgM anti-body tests and then apply for a green health code with the “HS” mark or a green health declaration code with the “HDC” mark before boarding the flight. Note that the tests must be taken within 2 days before boarding. For example if you are taking a flight on 13 November, the tests must be done no earlier than today.

To read the full requirements, the Embassy of The People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Singapore has issued a Notice on Airline Boarding Requirement for Certificates of Negative Nucleic Acid and IgM Anti-Body Tests.

Members are to be guided accordingly.

Source: BIMCO