Crew Management: Optimized And Compliant

The planning of personnel requirements and deployment represents a highly complex area of responsibility for shipping companies and ship management companies:

Crew consistency and qualification have to be determined for each ship, work plans must be established and updated before and during the voyage and mandatory reports for inspection and internal control must be drawn up regularly. The responsible officers have to react promptly to changing conditions and unexpected events. In order to ensure this variety of requirements and also to optimize the deployment of personnel, Fraunhofer CML has developed a software tool: the Crew Compliance Optimizer, or CCO for short. Now the tool is ready for the market and will be demonstrated at SMM under the name SCEDAS.

SCEDAS consists of three modules: To determine the optimal seafarer demand for a safe navigation including safety related tasks as well as regular maintenance tasks, the Offi ce Module takes into account all route-related details. The On-Board Module enables the ship‘s command to react to current changes during the voyage and to update the crew schedules. With the help of the Reporting Module, the administrative effort required to document working and rest times can be reduced.

Source: Fraunhofer