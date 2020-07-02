Crew Of Global Cruise Vessels To Return Home From UK

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) has been assisting hundreds of seafarers aboard the six Global Cruise Lines’ vessels currently in Tilbury and Bristol, in the United Kingdom. The seafarers have been stranded there because of global travel restrictions brought in to deal with the global pandemic.

Crew on board the vessels have been stuck there for several months and many are now facing expired contracts and more than 12 months on board.

The ITF and Global Cruise Lines have reached an agreement today that will see crew continue to be repatriated over coming days.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Global Cruise Lines said: “We appreciate the good relations we have with the ITF and the support they are providing in these difficult times. Their involvement has greatly assisted us in speeding up the repatriation of all our valued crew members.”

Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the ITF, said: “The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the maritime industry, especially the cruise industry. The ITF recognises that this company is a victim of these circumstances.”

“The crew of the vessels are of many nationalities and we appreciate the continuing efforts of the company to arrange repatriations. We look forward to Global Cruise Lines returning to normal operations and to continuing the long-standing relationship with them,” said Stephen Cotton.

Source: ITF