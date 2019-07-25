Crew of tanker seized by Iran have spoken to families

Erik Hanell, CEO and President, Stena Bulk: “Contact continues between the crew of the Stena Impero and the Company, and all those on board are reported to be safe and well under the circumstances.

Crew members have been able to talk directly to their families for a limited time. We continue to provide support to the crew members’ families and are keeping them informed of any developments.

Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management continue to hold dialogue with all the governments and authorities directly involved in order to secure the release of crew and vessel. We await a decision from the local authorities on our request to attend the vessel.

Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management wish to confirm there is no evidence of a collision involving the Stena Impero, and at the time of the seizure the vessel was well within the inbound traffic separation scheme and out-with Iranian territorial waters.

All required navigational equipment, including transponders, was fully functioning, in compliance with maritime regulations.

Source: Stena Bulk