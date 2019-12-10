Crew Welfare 2020: Shore-side talk is cheap – UK P&I Club comments

Sophia Bullard, Crew Welfare Director at UK P&I Club, looks forward to further developments in mental health awareness and practical initiatives among crew in 2020:

“While there has been much talk shore-side on mental health awareness, which undoubtedly is positive and important, in 2020 the industry must transform dialogue into more practical solutions for crew. This should take various forms, including screening tools, training programmes and self-help techniques

“We are seeing an increase in the development of solutions measuring seafarer psychological/psychometrical screening. Companies are offering programmes to screen resilience, decision-making abilities and other such “soft skills” that are vital at sea. This should trigger the interest of shipowners, although the reliability and effectiveness of such programmes require further exploration.

“During 2020, seafarer charities will continue to play a vital role in all aspects of crew welfare, supporting seafarers in their times of need, as well as exploring prominent issues of modern day shipping, such as the impact of technology onboard. The larger shipowners and employers of crew would do well to support these charities, not only to align with their CSR objectives, but for genuine engagement to shape and improve the future work environment within the maritime sector.

“At UK P&I Club, The Crew Health Programme will continue to develop along with our members’ changing needs over the next year. New areas of crew recruitment are appearing all the time and the programme clinic network will also expand in response to these changes. New clinics in the Far East and Europe will be sourced to cater for the evolving seafarer population and our Crew Health team will continue to support our network of charity partners through sponsorship and knowledge sharing.”

Source: UK P&I Club