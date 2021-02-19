Croatia accedes to ship recycling convention

Croatia is the latest country to accede to IMO’s treaty for safe and environmentally-sound ship recycling – the Hong Kong Convention.

The Convention covers the design, construction, operation and maintenance of ships, and preparation for ship recycling in order to facilitate safe and environmentally sound recycling, without compromising the safety and operational efficiency of ships.

Under the treaty, ships to be sent for recycling are required to carry an inventory of hazardous materials, specific to each ship. Ship recycling yards are required to provide a Ship Recycling Plan, specifying the manner in which each ship will be recycled, depending on its particulars and its inventory.

The 16 Contracting States* to the Convention represent approximately 29.58% of the gross tonnage of the world’s merchant shipping.

* Belgium, Congo, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Japan, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Panama, Serbia, Turkey

Source: IMO