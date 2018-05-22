Croatian shipbuilder 3. Maj starts construction of car carrier for intl client

Recent News

  

Croatian shipyard Brodogradiliste 3. Maj [ZSE:3MAJ-R-A] said on Monday it has launched construction of a car carrier for Auto Marine Transport Inc.

The vessel, with a load carrying capacity of 17,170 tonnes, will be 200 metres long and 32.26 metres wide, and will be used to transport automobiles and trucks, 3. Maj said in a filing to the Zagreb bourse.

The ship will have 13 decks and capacity to carry 7,000 vehicles.

The company did not provide further details.

Brodogradiliste 3. Maj is 83.15%-owned by Pula-based shipbuilder Uljanik.
