Croatian shipowners join ECSA as full member

European shipowners are proud to welcome Croatian Shipowners’ Association Mare Nostrum as a full member of ECSA from 1 January 2023.

Mare Nostrum represents 10 members among the leading Croatian shipping companies.

“We are proud to welcome Mare Nostrum to the ECSA membership” said ECSA President Philippos Philis – “Having the Croatian shipowners on board expands our expertise and further strengthens ECSA’s role as the voice of European shipping in Brussels, at a crucial time when shipping regulation at EU level is advancing rapidly. We look forward to a productive cooperation with our colleagues from Mare Nostrum”.

Igor Budisavljević, President of Mare Nostrum, said “We are very pleased to be joining the ECSA membership, to work on issue of common interest and ensure our voice is heard in the EU debate. Becoming an ECSA member reinforces our position in Brussels and we look forward to provide our input and share our expertise with our colleagues and EU regulators”.

Source: ECSA (European Community Shipowners’ Association)