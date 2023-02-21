Croatian shipyard Viktor Lenac to deploy seawater heat pump system

Croatian shipyard [ZSE:VLEN] said it is developing a 480,312 euro ($513,300) project to deploy a seawater heat pump system in order to cut the shipyard’s greenhouse gas emissions, improve its energy efficiency and boost its capacity for management of renewable energy sources.

The project will help cut power consumption at the shipyard by 155,872 kWh per year and reduce CO2 emeissions by 36,600 kg, the company said in a press release.

A total of 232,583 euro of the cost of the project will be financed through a grant under the EEA financial mechanism and the Norwegian financial mechanism.

The project is planned to be completed by the end of March 2024.

The largest shareholder of Brodogradiliste Viktor Lenac is Italian shipbuilding group Palumbo with a stake of 49.69%, bourse data showed.

Viktor Lenac’s shares traded flat at 2.80 kuna intraday on Monday afternoon on the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

Source: Reuters